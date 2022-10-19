“A bubble bursting is unlikely, investors don’t panic.” Word of Emiel van den Heiligenberg, Head of Asset Allocation at LGIM:

“The indicators about the illiquidity of the markets have returned to the levels of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the aggressive monetary policy that central banks are implementing around the world suggests that the situation today is profoundly different”, explains van den Heiligenberg in a note.

“During market crises – continues the head of LGIM’s asset allocation division – volatility increases and each model based on risk assessment suggests investors to reduce the riskiness of their portfolio, focusing more on preserving capital and letting go the achievement of high returns. The first consequence of these mechanisms is that the liquidity of the market is greatly reduced, which, in turn, triggers a vicious circle, as illiquidity increases risk aversion, which increases illiquidity and so on. There are many methodologies for measuring market liquidity; from daily turnover to orders on the stock exchange, at spread levels, up to average mispricing with respect to “fair value” and the price of bonds “off the run” compared to “on the run”. This is an important operation to carry out, as it has been shown that an increase in illiquidity is a signal that indicates an increase in the probability of bubbles ”.

The latter – warns the expert – is “reaching the levels recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic; with the difference that then the central banks, the Federal Reserve in the lead, supported the economy by injecting large quantities of money into the system, while today they are doing the exact opposite in an attempt to contain rampant inflation ”.

And “not only the measure of the liquidity of the markets, but also all the indicators tell us how the risk of a bubble is increasingly probable. However, according to the LGIM team, this eventuality is unlikely, as well as anachronistic and unusual. In fact, not only is the stock market currently in recession, but even in the last phase of the economic cycle, the exuberance that usually leads to the formation of market bubbles has not been found. For this reason, we do not believe that what we are experiencing is a classic recession, similar to those widely described in the various economics textbooks, accompanied by particularly high inflationary pressure. This conclusion is particularly important, because the consequences on the markets of a recession usually are

lighter than those resulting from a bursting bubble.

So how should investors act in this scenario? ”.

“In general, we believe that they should not panic every time a government announces a measure to support the market. In fact, unlike what has been seen in the past months, the policymakers who will have to establish the monetary policies to follow will have much less room for action due to the fight against inflation, which must return below the warning levels. So, while a troubled market may no longer be a compelling motivation to intervene with substantial aid, central bankers have shown that they are still ready to act in the event of severe stress, as seen in the UK, where the Bank of Italy. ‘England has shown willingness to take a step forward to prevent further relocation into gilts ”.