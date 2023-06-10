The video of the intervention of the Italian special forces on the Turkish ship | Video

Rome, 10 June. (askanews) – The video released by the Ministry of Defence showing Italian special forces boarding a cargo ship sailing from Turkey to France, after the crew were threatened by hijackers off the Naples. The men of the San Marco Brigade descended on the ship from helicopters after some migrants who had been hiding on board used knives to threaten the crew. The vessel is Galata Seaways, a freighter designed to transport vehicles flying the Turkish flag with 22 crew members. She had departed Topcular in Turkey on 7 June and was bound for Sete in southern France.

Migrants: Turkish ship in Naples, 3 reported for carrying firearms

Three migrants were reported on the loose for firearms as part of the investigation into what happened yesterday on board the Turkish ship Galata Seaways, on which the Italian special forces intervened following an SOS launched by the ship’s commander.

A total of 15 migrants were traced on board the ship and disembarked in Naples, 3 of these were hospitalized at the Ospedale del Mare, two due to mild illness and one due to hypothermia. Police and Finance are investigating, with the coordination of the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office, to shed light on what happened on board the ship and to clarify the positions of the migrants. During the night, the 15 migrants and the ship’s captain were interviewed at the police station.