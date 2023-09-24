Home » The visit of the President Emeritus to the Institute of International Affairs in 2016
The visit of the President Emeritus to the Institute of International Affairs in 2016

by admin
On 23 September 2023, the President Emeritus of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano passed away in Rome. The International Affairs Institute joins in the family’s condolences and remembers his visit to our institute on 10 May 2016

Senator for life Giorgio Napolitano, President Emeritus of the Republic, visited the Institute for International Affairs today and met its managers and the research community. Napolitano, who has a long history with the IAI, of which he was a member of the Steering Committee for many years, was informed about the Institute’s activities by the president, ambassador Ferdinando Nelli Ferociand by the director Hector Greco.

Both illustrated the collaboration between the IAI and international and Italian institutions, but also underlined the autonomy of the Institute, adding that the European and international action of the former president was an important “source of inspiration”.

Present at the meeting were, among others, the vice-presidents of the IAI Gianni Bonvicini, Vincenzo Camporini and Fabrizio Saccomanni and the former presidents Cesare Merlini and Stefano Silvestri.

In his speech, and answering the researchers’ questions, Napolitano, who referred to his book ‘Europe: politics and passion‘, spoke of the crises that put the integration process at risk, and underlined the “help” recently given to the Union by the President of the United States Barack Obama and Pope Francis, especially on the immigration front, noting how it is It is important that there is attention, and concern, for what is happening in Europe even outside the Old Continent.

On the prospect of Brexit, i.e. Great Britain’s exit from the EU, Napolitano showed appreciation for the “strong campaign” of British Prime Minister David Cameron, and also for the commitment of a large part of the Labor Party, because, in the referendum of June 23, let those who want to remain in the Union prevail.

The former head of state also focused on the crucial points of the rishape of the institutional structure of the EUto overcome the current crisis and overcome the drifts of nationalism, as well as on global governance, starting from the role of the G20 and the renewal of the United Nations.

Finally, Napolitano identified the 2006/2011 period as the most difficult phase for Italy on the European and international scene, stating that, starting from 2011, there was a recovery “of dignity and voice”, even if fully regaining the partners’ trust will require us to continue on this path in the years to come. In recent months, in the relationship with the Union, we have moved “from an Italy that has been mistreated to one that makes proposals”.

