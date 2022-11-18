Since vivo officially announced that the new vivo X90 series will be released on November 22, it has aroused heated discussions among users. With the official announcement of more and more configuration information of the new phone, everyone is looking forward to the X90 series.

This morning, vivo officially released the X90 series warm-up poster again. The “spoiler” vivo X90 series will be the world‘s first BOE Super Retina Eye Protection Screen and Samsung 2K E6 Super Sensation Eye Protection Screen. At the same time, it supports 120W flash charging. Netizens dubbed it “the video flagship with the most material”.

It is understood that the BOE Super Retina Eye Protection Screen equipped with the vivo X90 is a new generation of OLED screens from BOE.

This Q9 screen can greatly reduce harmful blue light,The PWM dimming frequency is as high as 2160Hz, and the power consumption of the screen has also improved significantly compared with the previous generation, with a drop of about 15%, and the color gamut and service life have also been improved.Because the overall quality of the Q9 screen is quite good, it is called “the light of the national screen” by industry insiders.

The Samsung 2K E6 super-sensing eye protection screen uses the latest generation of E6 luminescent materials, with a local peak brightness of 1800nit, and supports XDR and Dolby Vision.

The V-sync technology exclusively developed by vivo helps optimize the touch delayIt is also equipped with Zeiss natural color and software eye protection functions. Through the three-level eye protection of chip + software + hardware, it can comprehensively protect the visual health of users and lead the new track of mobile phone eye protection.

In addition to dual-screen eye protection, the vivo X90 series is also equipped with 120W dual-core flash charging. Users who have done some research on mobile phones know that the outsole multi-camera module and the dual-core flash charging module on a video flagship are usually trade-offs, and the more powerful the function, the more space it needs.

Vivo has broken the status quo of this industry, adopting 120W dual-core flash charging in the X90 series, or it will become the only video flagship equipped with 120W.

The vivo X90 series new product conference will be released on November 22. Although there are still a few days before the conference, the official release of information has also made the X90 series more and more clear. Stay tuned for what surprises vivo will bring us next.