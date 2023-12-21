Home » The Volatility of the Mexican Peso: A Look at the Current Exchange Rate with the Dollar
The Volatility of the Mexican Peso: A Look at the Current Exchange Rate with the Dollar

The peso closed Wednesday trading 0.29% lower against the dollar, with the US currency averaging at 17.11 Mexican pesos at the close of the day. This represents an increase from the previous day’s average of 17.06 pesos. Nonetheless, the dollar has seen a decrease of 0.45% in profitability compared to last week, and a 9.47% decrease over the last year.

This slight depreciation of the peso comes after two consecutive sessions of negative market price trends. Despite this, the volatility in the market has been lower than in previous years, indicating a potential shift in trend.

In terms of the Mexican economy, which has struggled with zero growth in recent years, it has shown recent signs of recovery. Inflation reached a high of 8.7% in September 2021 but has since been declining, partly due to the Bank of Mexico’s decision to increase the reference rate to 11.25%. However, the central bank remains cautious, with the Governing Board expressing concerns about a complex and uncertain inflationary outlook.

On the other hand, the Mexican peso has seen a relative strengthening against the dollar, earning the nickname “superweight.” The peso reached its lowest point in July 2023, trading at just over 16 pesos per unit, a figure not seen since 2015. The trend has generally been upward against the dollar, indicating positive performance for the Mexican currency.

The Mexican peso, which is the fifteenth most traded currency in the world, has historically been resilient. It is recognized as the most traded currency in Latin America, and the third most traded on the continent, behind the US and Canadian dollar. Despite some fluctuations, the peso remains a strong and influential currency in the global market.

