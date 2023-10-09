The war in Israel rocks European stock markets, gas and crude oil on the rise. The spread rises to 206

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The significant increase in risk aversion after the Hamas attack on Israel and the consequent escalation in the area penalizes European stock markets. Investors are looking for safe assets and focusing on government bonds and gold, lightening their positions on stocks. The FTSE MIB on Piazza Affari is thus falling, in line with the other main indices. The energy sector is in evidence, following the rally in oil and natural gas prices, while the banks are weak, starting with Bper and Banca Mps. Among the main Milanese stocks, Leonardo – Finmeccanica, Tenaris and Eni stand out.

On the macroeconomic front, after the better-than-expected data on the American labor market, expectations for indications on inflation are growing: the producer price index is scheduled for Wednesday while consumer prices will be on Thursday. Returning to Israel, the Central Bank of Israel will sell up to $30 billion in foreign currency to ensure the stability of the shekel after the Hamas attack. This is the first sale of this type ever made by the institute. “The bank will operate on the market in the coming period to limit the volatility of the shekel and to guarantee the liquidity necessary for the correct functioning of the markets,” explained the central bank, which will also provide liquidity of up to 15 billion dollars through swap mechanisms. The institute “will continue to monitor developments, following all markets and acting with available tools if necessary.” The announcement immediately reassured markets, where the shekel is now down 0.6% at 3.86 to the dollar compared with a previous decline of more than 2% to a more than seven-and-a-half-year low in 3, 92 for a dollar.

On the rest of the currency market, the euro lost ground to 1.0533 dollars from 1.0585 at the close on Friday. Tensions in the Middle East push crude oil prices: Brent rose by 3.54% to 87.61 dollars a barrel, while the WTI stands at 84.22 dollars per barrel (+3.65%). Opening of the session on the rise for the price of gas on the TTF platform in Amsterdam: the November future gains 6.7% to 40.8 euros per megawatt hour, after having reached a high of 41.025 euros. On the currency, the euro/dollar is at 1.0548 (-0.09%), while the pound stands at 1.2196 against the greenback.

