The war in Ukraine continues, more hidden

Correspondence from Ukraine trickled into the internal pages. This does not mean less attention to conflict. Far from it. From what transpires (as much propaganda as possible is being made on both sides) the Russian bombings have intensified, as have the pitched battles. Thousands of soldiers die every day. The destruction of entire neighborhoods, with the disappearance of unarmed civilians, is no longer news. From many quarters, especially in Italy, voices are being raised to achieve peace.

A goal that everyone would like to be achieved. But how? Is the pacifist at all costs Candide (Voltaire’s naive optimist) or Beelzebub? Who becomes an angel to hide his true evil nature. History teaches us that the just peace is that of the victors, above all when it is without conditions. The loser must accept imposed clauses which create subsequent retching for revenge. Just remember the Treaty of Versailles which gave birth to the monster. Adolf Hitler. In two years he restored the Alemannic economy, rearmed the country and promoted the Second World War.

The role of China

It has been said that only a Sino-American agreement will be able to put an end to hostilities. With conditions certainly unwelcome to the invaded Ukraine and to Russia champion of “normalization” in those lands that were under his control. The US continues to provide war aid but rather than exercising the role of world policeman of democracy, it focuses on the competition, for the conquest of economic leadership, with the Dragon. Which has a subtle policy, Chinese model. Impenetrable. First of all to show the world its political and cultural superiority to the Asian and African continents and to that of Central and South America. Now freed from Moore’s theory.

The diplomacy of the former middle empire is particularly active. It propagates its own model of government, the only one of a governance which, internally, creates wealth, exported to countries threatened by warmongering Yankee invasion. Countering the power of multinational corporations. Europe cannot underestimate the Chinese attitude. Made of pragmatism and opportunism. It proposes impossible peace clauses; it does not, for the moment, supply arms to the Kremlin which it supports financially.

The EU faces the problems it generates

For Europe, Atlanticism is a must. NATO was the umbrella that protected the Old Continent from the bloody Stalinist policy. However suffered by Eastern European countries with a great tradition. After more than 70 years, apart from Kosovo, the roar of cannons thunders on the continental stage. The noise is still not heard but the images arrive. What to do?

We cannot, we must not abandon support for Ukraine. The Community, with some distinctions, is oriented towards military aid. Europe suffers from cost inflation which expands public debts and bites the ankles of so many troubled families. Italy, leader in the primacy of debt, still has many private and cultural resources. She is scourged by the disorderly invasion of migrants who blow out of tune trumpets for noisy, non-proactive solutions. The Boot, after years of aphonia, is trying to make a voice heard that is not, as it may appear, “prodomo di lui” of him.

It is an invitation to a reasonable reflection to the EU which, with its own identity, must be aware of the problems to be faced. Ukrainian war, inflation, obtuse selfishness, climate (drought), Chinese commercial danger, invasion of desperate people, smuggled human goods, terrorism and so on. We must look ahead by recalling the Tacitian sine ira et studio. Which serves not only Europe but above all Italy. Homeland of Hellenistic-Latin culture not to be mortified. To exalt.