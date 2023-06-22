Home » The war of wines, Renzo Rosso takes the king of Amarone to court
The war of wines, Renzo Rosso takes the king of Amarone to court

by admin
The war of wines, Renzo Rosso takes the king of Amarone to court

Vini, Renzo Rosso and the case for the 2022 financial statements of Masi Agricola

Continue the fight inside Agricultural farmsthe leading winemaking company of Amarone. An outbreak broke out between the majority and minority shareholders guerra and the dispute even ended in court: first hearing scheduled for on December 11th. The clash – we read in Milano Finanza – pits the family against each other Woodcutters and the partner Renzo Rossothe founder of Diesel. It was he who sued his majority shareholders in Masi, after last March he had resigned resignation in dispute with the cda chaired by Sandro Boscaini. Masi has communicated to the market that it has received from Red Circle Investments, the holding company of the Venetian entrepreneur who has the 10% of the companythe notification of a writ of summons.

