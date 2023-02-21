Home Business The war on Ukraine seen from the Munich Conference
The war on Ukraine seen from the Munich Conference

From February 17 to 19 in Munich, Germany, the 59th Munich Security Conference. This year’s conference brought together 96 states, numerous diplomats and political analysts, who discussed the security challenges in Europe following the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began on 24 February 2022.

In this podcast, the director of the IAI Nathalie Tocci talk about conclusions of the Conference, starting from the now disappeared hopes of a possible negotiation with Russia. The two main issues that emerged from the Conference, explains the director, are on the one hand how the West is rethinking its global role and, on the other, how the global South perceives Russia’s war on Ukraine .

