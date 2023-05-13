Home » The warehouses of the bicycle dealers are full – buyers have to pay attention to that
The warehouses of the bicycle dealers are full – buyers have to pay attention to that

The delivery bottlenecks are history for the time being, the warehouses of the bicycle dealers are very well stocked. This is the end of a dry spell for buyers. Is the big discount battle coming?

Bild: Keystone

Whether in the city or in the mountains, on the road or on trails: During the corona pandemic, the Swiss rediscovered cycling and stormed to bike shops. The faltering supply chains further aggravated the situation. The consequences: empty warehouses and long waiting times. 2020 will go down in history as an absolute record year.

