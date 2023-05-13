The warehouses of the bicycle dealers are full – buyers have to pay attention to that

The dealers’ warehouses are full – you have to bear this in mind when buying a new bike The delivery bottlenecks are history for the time being, the warehouses of the bicycle dealers are very well stocked. This is the end of a dry spell for buyers. Is the big discount battle coming?

The warehouses of the bicycle dealers are full. Bild: Keystone

Whether in the city or in the mountains, on the road or on trails: During the corona pandemic, the Swiss rediscovered cycling and stormed to bike shops. The faltering supply chains further aggravated the situation. The consequences: empty warehouses and long waiting times. 2020 will go down in history as an absolute record year.