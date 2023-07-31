The watch brands most loved by Silicon Valley’s tech elite.

Jeff Bezos wears an Omega Speedster. The special model can be purchased for around 6,000 dollars (5,439 euros). Joe Raedle/Getty

Business Insider polled style experts on the most popular watch brands worn by tech titans.

For the experts, a watch is more than just a status symbol – it is an individual branding tool.

Old-school brands like Casio are trending – and luxury brands like Omega and Cartier are on the rise.

Since the pandemic, experts say, people in tech are more fixated on watches than ever. “They’re much more than a statement — no one leaves home without a watch,” Victoria Hitchcock, a Silicon Valley fashion lifestyle and personal branding expert, told Business Insider.

Unlike bankers and finance professionals, who have long recognized the value of making a “statement,” the tech industry has been known — and even ridiculed — for its fashion fixation on utility and simplicity. Just think of the old tech bro uniform of jeans and a hoodie.

But now some tech titans are making their own fashion statements. And that sometimes includes a watch. “Tech professionals often opt for subtle yet meaningful watches that exude innovation and sustainability,” Paul Altieri, CEO and founder of online marketplace for selling used watches Bob’s Watches, told Business Insider.

And while those values ​​may always be a core part of the Silicon Valley aesthetic, more and more people in Silicon Valley are also wearing luxury brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe for their prestige, some industry observers say. Old favorites like Omega and Casio, originally popular with tech execs like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates for their functionality, are also making a comeback.

Watches, it seems, have become another personal branding tool. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at the watches that are trending in Silicon Valley right now:

During the pandemic, demand for Rolex watches skyrocketed as people realized their investment potential

The Rolex Lady-Datejust 28mm white gold with factory diamonds is priced at over $16,000 on the Rolex official website. Bob’s Watches

Although Rolex watch prices have recently fallen to a two-year low in the secondary markets, they remain popular due to their design. Hitchcock told Business Insider she’s noticed that more women have been attracted to the brand lately, often sporting the Rolex Lady Datejust model.

Patek Philippe watches remain popular with tech professionals because they offer understated luxury, says Altieri

The Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph from the brand’s current collection costs $108,820. Patek Philippe

In general, Altieri describes a “Patek Philippe enthusiast” as someone who is interested in the intricacies of watchmaking. “They’re all about craftsmanship, complex functions and exclusivity,” he added, not to mention that they have a pretty high budget for a watch. A popular model among the tech crowd, the Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph can cost upwards of $100,000.

Hitchcock said Italian luxury brand Panerai is one of her all-time favorite brands

The Panerai Submersible collection includes several different models, ranging from less than $10,000 to more than $85,000, according to the brand’s website. Bob’s Watches

Because Panerai makes only a fraction of the watches that a brand like Rolex produces each year, you’re unlikely to see them on everyone, Hitchcock explained. “Part of the appeal is recognizing the small group of connoisseurs,” she wrote via email. “Those who know the brand are talking about it among themselves in social and business circles.”

Cartier makes watches for new and experienced collectors — prices range from under €3,000 to over a million on the secondary market

The Panthère de Cartier Quartz in yellow gold on Cartier’s official website starts at $21,000. Bob’s Watches

Jack Dorsey was spotted wearing a rare rose gold Cartier Crash Skeleton. Those who wear the French brand in Silicon Valley, however, opt for simpler models. According to Hitchcock, the Panthère de Cartier Quartz is another favorite of women in tech.

Casio is considered an old favorite among the Silicon Valley giants

Bill Gates wears a Casio MDV106, which is available from Amazon for around $60. Kieth Dietsch/Getty Images Amazon

Casio is a Japanese electronics manufacturer founded in 1946. Microsoft founder Bill Gates is often spotted with a Casio Duro, a model that retails for around $70.

Casio’s watches may be the cheapest on the list, but Hitchcock thinks they’re still meaningful

The Casio G-Shock GBD800 watch costs $110 (around 100 euros) according to the Casio website. REI

“These are the same people who buy their father’s or grandfather’s old-school sneakers,” she says, adding that the brand has a nostalgia factor.

Omega can look back on almost 200 years of history

The model Bezos is wearing costs around $6,000. Joe Raedle/Getty

Omega has been making luxury Swiss watches since 1848. On the Apollo 13 mission in 1970, the crew relied on the capabilities of the Omega Speedmaster watch to get safely to and from Earth.

In 2021, Jeff Bezos wore an Omega Speedmaster on his own space expedition. Omega Speedmaster watches have been used on multiple space missions. Elon Musk has also been spotted wearing an Omega watch. His preferred model seems to be the Seamaster Aqua Terra, which according to GQ is in a similar price range.

Oracle Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison with his Richard Mille RM 0029

The Richard Mille RM 0029 worn by Larry Ellison is priced at more than $170,000 on watch retail site Jomashop. Kimberly White/Stringer/Getty

Known for their watches, which can cost up to two million dollars (about 1.8 million euros), Swiss luxury brand Richard Mille is a favorite of athletes and musicians. But the brand is also popular with the tech crowd for its understated approach to luxury.

Meanwhile, according to Altieri, watches in general are increasingly being used for personal branding. “In all sectors, professionals choose watches that express their identity and their ambitions. Watches are a powerful personal statement, whether you’re developing software or closing a groundbreaking deal,” he said.

The Apple Watch, as an extension of the iPhone, has more features than a typical analog watch

Anne Wojcicki is the CEO and founder of genomic research company 23andMe. Kimberly White/Getty

Apple launched its Apple Watch in 2015 and quickly gained popularity among those interested in wearable technology. The Apple Watch models cost between a few hundred and over a thousand euros on the company’s official website.

While most women in Silicon Valley tend to wear understated gray or black smartwatches — including 23andMe’s Anne Wojcicki — some women prefer yellow or rose gold accents, Hitchcock says.

Timex watches are known for their affordability and reliability, and most models cost under $500 (approx 453 Euro)

Timex watches are a simple but popular option in Silicon Valley. The Metropolitan+ activity tracker smart watch is $199 on Amazon. Amazon

Throughout their nearly 170-year history, Timex watches have been worn by celebrities as well as US Presidents. The no-frills and functional watches have also become indispensable in the technology industry.

“I think a good watch, even if it’s Timex or Casio, says something about a person,” Hitchcock told the insider via email. “It should have a function, it should be streamlined, it should fit the brand and the personality of the person.”

