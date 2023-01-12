As the annual report disclosure is approaching, some listed companies have issued performance forecasts, and many pre-increased shares have soared. Rudongi Electronics expects its net profit to increase by 199.28% to 229.20% year-on-year in 2022. The stock has closed three daily limit boards in a row; Kangda New Materials expects its net profit to increase by 104.58% to 150.05% year-on-year in 2022. The stock closed on the 11th.

The reporter sorted out and found that when the New Year’s market is superimposed with the annual report performance wave, the targets with continuous growth and high certainty have become hot spots for funds in the A-share market.

According to the statistics of Flush, as of press time on the 11th, 185 companies have disclosed their 2022 annual performance forecasts, of which 137 companies have good results, accounting for 74.06%; 43 companies are worried about performance, accounting for 23.24%; not sure 5 companies, accounting for 2.70%. From the perspective of industry distribution, the performance growth rate of companies in the pharmaceutical and biological, mechanical equipment, electronics and other industries is obvious.

Judging from the forecast net profit growth rate, there are 52 companies with a net profit forecast increase of more than 100%, and 10 companies with a net profit forecast increase of more than 300%. The top three net profit forecasts are Shanghai Yizhong, Electronic City, and Jingquanhua. In 2022, the upper limit of the increase in net profit attributable to the parent is 41 times, 20.54 times, and 6.78 times, respectively. In addition, Absen, Tianhua Super Clean, Dongmu Co., Ltd., Dao Ming Optics, etc. will all increase their net profit attributable to their parents by more than 5 times in 2022.

Judging from the upper limit of the forecasted net profit, 28 companies reported the highest annual net profit of more than 1.3 billion yuan, 12 companies reported the highest annual net profit of more than 2 billion yuan, 8 companies reported the highest annual net profit of more than 4 billion yuan, and Kweichow Moutai’s annual report reached 62.6 billion yuan. The annual net profit topped the list, and Guanghui Energy and Luxshare Precision ranked second and third. It is estimated that the upper limit of net profit last year will be 11.5 billion yuan and 9.899 billion yuan respectively.

The wave of annual report performance is gradually unfolding, how should investors plan ahead, and which industries have greater opportunities for individual stocks?

Luo Xiaoming, investment director of Hengchuang Tianxia, ​​said that the wave of annual report performance is a hot spot for market capital speculation, and investors can focus on large financial sectors with stable performance. In addition, second-tier blue chips whose performance is expected to exceed expectations and have not risen sharply in recent years may become a direction for capital allocation in the market outlook, and investors can also focus on tracking them.