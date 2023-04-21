The wave of unemployment in the United States has swept through the technology and financial industries, and the number of high-income earners receiving unemployment benefits has surged fivefold in a year – WSJ

About 113,800 adults in U.S. households earning at least $200,000 a year had received unemployment benefits in the past seven days, up from 18,100 a year earlier, according to the U.S. Census Bureau survey as of April 10. .

A newly released official U.S. survey shows just how hard high-income U.S. households are being hit by a wave of job losses in the financial and technology industries.

According to the Household Pulse Survey conducted from March 29 to April 10 by the U.S. Census Bureau, about 113,800 adults in U.S. households with an annual income of at least $200,000 received unemployment benefits within the last seven days , much higher than the 18,100 recipients a year ago, about 6.3 times that of a year ago.

The commentary said that the surge in applicants from such high-income families may reflect the large number of white-collar unemployment in recent months.

Wall Street News previously mentioned that at the beginning of this year, the storm of layoffs in Silicon Valley intensified. In January, Alphabet announced that it would lay off 12,000 employees, and Microsoft launched a 10,000-level layoff. Amazon, which announced 18,000 layoffs in January, said in March that it would lay off 9,000 more workers, bringing the total number of layoffs to 27,000.

After the media counted that about 60,000 people were laid off in the technology industry a year in January, the Wall Street myth also began to be shattered. It was reported in January that several investment banks including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of New York Mellon had cut more than 15,000 jobs in recent months, the most since the 2008 financial crisis.

The media pointed out on Thursday that the U.S. Census Bureau’s investigation provides insight into the background of unemployment insurance claimants, which is not included in the Labor Department’s weekly claims report. The Census Bureau survey also showed that applicants from higher-income households were more likely to receive unemployment benefits.

Among those high-income households, more than a quarter of a million adults have reported receiving unemployment benefits at some point since last June, about double the number who reported receiving them over the past seven years. During this period, about 351,000 adults applied for unemployment insurance, and 72% of them received it. This rate is much higher than the 54% claim rate of the total US population and 64% claim rate among college graduates.

Earlier on Thursday, the Labor Department reported jobless claims, suggesting a continued slowdown in the labor market.

In the week ended April 8, the number of people who continued to apply for unemployment benefits increased by 61,000 from the previous week to 1.87 million, a new high since July 2021. In the week ended April 15, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits for the first time increased by 5,000 month-on-month to 245,000, a record high for the second consecutive week since January last year, higher than the 240,000 expected by economists, and an unexpected recovery for two consecutive weeks .

