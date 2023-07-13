The Weakening U.S. Dollar Index Slows Down Pressure on RMB Depreciation, Experts Predict RMB Exchange Rate to Return Below 7.0 by Year End

The U.S. dollar index has fallen by 1.92% since July, while the onshore and offshore RMB exchange rates against the US dollar have rebounded, according to recent data. This shift in currency values has raised questions about the future trajectory of the dollar index and the potential for sustained RMB appreciation.

Experts have pointed to a few key factors that have contributed to the weakening of the U.S. dollar index. Firstly, the U.S. non-agricultural data for June fell short of expectations, causing a shift in market sentiment and expectations for the Fed’s policy. Secondly, European bond yields have risen, narrowing the spread between U.S. and European government bonds and putting downward pressure on the dollar. Additionally, the U.S. economy is facing increasing pressure, with weak manufacturing industry recovery, slowing consumption growth, and easing inflation concerns. The risk of U.S. debt default has also declined, diminishing support for the dollar.

While the U.S. dollar index continues to decline, experts have contemplated whether it will fall below the 100-point mark. In the short term, there is a low probability of the dollar index dropping directly below 100 points due to expectations of continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and potential second-quarter economic growth. However, it is anticipated that the tightening monetary policy will ultimately weaken support for the dollar, making it highly probable that it will fall below 100 points by the end of the third quarter or the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Regarding the impact of the weakening dollar index on the RMB exchange rate, experts believe that it will have a negative influence. However, recent market trends have shown that despite rising U.S. bond yields, the RMB exchange rate has actually increased. This can be attributed to domestic policies implemented to stabilize growth, expectations for a stronger domestic macroeconomic trend in the third quarter, and efforts to stabilize the exchange rate through interest rate adjustments.

Looking ahead, it is predicted that the RMB exchange rate will undergo two stages in the second half of the year. The first stage is expected to be a period of range fluctuation in the third quarter, with the RMB being affected by changes in the Fed’s interest rate hike expectations. However, as the domestic economy recovers and stabilizes, the RMB exchange rate is projected to gradually stabilize. In the second stage, which begins in the fourth quarter, the RMB exchange rate is anticipated to enter a stage of steady recovery due to increased downward pressure on the U.S. economy and improved fundamentals in the domestic economy. Experts believe that the stage of the greatest pressure on RMB depreciation may have passed, and the RMB exchange rate could potentially dip below 7.0 before the end of the year.

Overall, the weakening of the U.S. dollar index has eased the pressure on RMB depreciation, and experts remain optimistic about the RMB’s future trajectory. However, as with any investment, readers are advised to proceed with caution and conduct their own research before making any decisions.

