Home » The Weakening U.S. Dollar Index Slows Down Pressure on RMB Depreciation, Experts Predict RMB Exchange Rate to Return Below 7.0 by Year End
Business

The Weakening U.S. Dollar Index Slows Down Pressure on RMB Depreciation, Experts Predict RMB Exchange Rate to Return Below 7.0 by Year End

by admin
The Weakening U.S. Dollar Index Slows Down Pressure on RMB Depreciation, Experts Predict RMB Exchange Rate to Return Below 7.0 by Year End

The U.S. dollar index has fallen by 1.92% since July, while the onshore and offshore RMB exchange rates against the US dollar have rebounded, according to recent data. This shift in currency values has raised questions about the future trajectory of the dollar index and the potential for sustained RMB appreciation.

Experts have pointed to a few key factors that have contributed to the weakening of the U.S. dollar index. Firstly, the U.S. non-agricultural data for June fell short of expectations, causing a shift in market sentiment and expectations for the Fed’s policy. Secondly, European bond yields have risen, narrowing the spread between U.S. and European government bonds and putting downward pressure on the dollar. Additionally, the U.S. economy is facing increasing pressure, with weak manufacturing industry recovery, slowing consumption growth, and easing inflation concerns. The risk of U.S. debt default has also declined, diminishing support for the dollar.

While the U.S. dollar index continues to decline, experts have contemplated whether it will fall below the 100-point mark. In the short term, there is a low probability of the dollar index dropping directly below 100 points due to expectations of continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and potential second-quarter economic growth. However, it is anticipated that the tightening monetary policy will ultimately weaken support for the dollar, making it highly probable that it will fall below 100 points by the end of the third quarter or the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Regarding the impact of the weakening dollar index on the RMB exchange rate, experts believe that it will have a negative influence. However, recent market trends have shown that despite rising U.S. bond yields, the RMB exchange rate has actually increased. This can be attributed to domestic policies implemented to stabilize growth, expectations for a stronger domestic macroeconomic trend in the third quarter, and efforts to stabilize the exchange rate through interest rate adjustments.

Looking ahead, it is predicted that the RMB exchange rate will undergo two stages in the second half of the year. The first stage is expected to be a period of range fluctuation in the third quarter, with the RMB being affected by changes in the Fed’s interest rate hike expectations. However, as the domestic economy recovers and stabilizes, the RMB exchange rate is projected to gradually stabilize. In the second stage, which begins in the fourth quarter, the RMB exchange rate is anticipated to enter a stage of steady recovery due to increased downward pressure on the U.S. economy and improved fundamentals in the domestic economy. Experts believe that the stage of the greatest pressure on RMB depreciation may have passed, and the RMB exchange rate could potentially dip below 7.0 before the end of the year.

See also  Small and medium-sized banks in Jiangcheng lowered deposit interest rates on the 15th and there will be no large-scale "deposit relocation" in the short term

Overall, the weakening of the U.S. dollar index has eased the pressure on RMB depreciation, and experts remain optimistic about the RMB’s future trajectory. However, as with any investment, readers are advised to proceed with caution and conduct their own research before making any decisions.

You may also like

E-bikes: Hyped startup Vanmoof in dire financial straits

Nature law, Adinolfi (League): “Serious blow to agriculture”....

Accelerating the Deep Integration of Technology, Industry, and...

Football, Arab fund PIF is targeting another European...

Why is inflation falling faster in the US...

The Surge of the Peruvian Sol: Factors Behind...

Kawasaki: two new Ninjas and two enduro models...

Flexible pension models – Largest pension fund attracts...

Lube invests 44 million for growth abroad, thanks...

Sweden Supreme Court against extradition of two Turks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy