Even before the dramatic days of this week, namely last year, customers emptied their accounts and deposits at the bank. In the last three months of 2022 alone, CHF 111 billion in customer assets flowed out. The analysts at Frankfurt’s DZ Bank, otherwise rather reserved in their tone, noted in a report that the high sum had “shocked” the Credit Suisse shareholders. You spoke of “horror outflows of funds”. Because if customers withdraw funds, one day the bank will no longer be in business. Or go broke.