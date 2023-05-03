The wealth business in Asia has performed well, but HSBC still has no intention of spinning off the provider Caihuashe

© Reuters. Asia’s wealth business shines, HSBC still not interested in spin-off



HSBC Holdings (00005.HK) and major shareholder Ping An of China (02318.HK, 601318.SH) have not yet reached a consensus on whether HSBC will spin off its Asia-Pacific business. HSBC has announced an ideal 2023 first quarter achievement.

In terms of performance, HSBC CEO Kei Yaonian said: “Our strong performance in the first quarter further confirms that the Group’s strategy is working. We continue to meet customer needs through business contacts around the world, and the sources of profit are distributed in major regions. The three global The business has performed well.”

The implication is that the current business strategy is feasible and there is no need to split it.

In order to appease shareholders, HSBC also declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.1 per share, equivalent to HK$0.78, for the first time since 2019, similar to the level before the dividend was suspended in 2019. In addition, HSBC also announced the repurchase of shares of up to US$2 billion, equivalent to HK$15.7 billion, or 1.35% of the current market value of HK$1.17 trillion.

HSBC’s performance highlights

In the first quarter of 2023, HSBC has several transactions worthy of attention:

1) HSBC originally planned to sell the French retail banking business, but due to the sudden interest rate increase in France in the first quarter of 2023, the buyer needs to hold a significant increase in capital when the transaction is completed, which changes the transaction. As a result, it is unclear whether the sale of the French retail banking business can be completed, so the impairment of US$2.1 billion related to the sale plan was reversed during the period.

2) During the crisis of Silicon Valley Bank, HSBC acquired the British Silicon Valley Bank at a nominal price of US$1, resulting in a temporary gain of US$1.5 billion.

Therefore, the revenue, profits, assets and liabilities of its UK business have also undergone major changes. Even so, Caihua News Agency noticed that business in Asia still dominates.

3) Continue to advance the transaction of the sale of the Canadian banking business, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, and consider the distribution of a special dividend of US$0.21 per share as the priority use of the proceeds from the transaction, and the remaining proceeds will be included in the ordinary Equity Tier 1 capital, with the intention to use excess capital for supplemental share repurchases.

Caihua News Agency noticed that thanks to the interest rate hikes in Europe and the United States, HSBC’s interest business achieved strong growth, which offset the impact of the decline in fee income.

In the first quarter of 2023, HSBC’s net interest margin (NIM) was 1.69%, an increase of 50 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of 1 basis point compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Its net interest income increased by 38.36% year-on-year to US$8.959 billion, equivalent to 44.42% of net operating income before deducting changes in expected credit losses and other credit impairment provisions.

Total quarterly revenue rose 63.93% year-on-year to $20.2 billion, or 74% on a constant currency basis. In addition to strong growth in net interest income, gains related to transactions in France (reversal of impairment due to suspension of transactions as noted above) and UK Silicon Valley Bank (book gain on $1 acquisition).

Profit before tax increased by $8.7 billion (or 210.96%) to $12.886 billion, including the reversal of a $2.1 billion impairment related to the planned sale of the French retail banking business and a provisional charge from the March acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank Ltd. Gain of $1.5 billion. On a constant currency basis, pre-tax profit rose $9 billion to $12.9 billion and after-tax profit rose $7.6 billion to $11.0 billion.

The common equity tier 1 capital ratio in 1Q23 was 14.7%, an increase of 0.5 percentage points from 4Q22.

for the outlook

HSBC said it was confident of achieving its target return on average tangible equity of at least 12 percent from 2023. Annualized return on tangible equity of 27.4% in 1Q23, including the provisional gain from the acquisition of UK-based Silicon Valley Bank and the impact of the write-back of the planned impairment sale of the French retail banking business, excluding these transactions, annualized Return on Tangible Equity was 19.3%.

The full-year guidance for net interest income is expected to remain unchanged. It is expected that net interest income will reach at least US$34 billion in 2023, while its net interest income in 2022 will be US$30.377 billion, or that the interest business in 2023 will increase by 11.93% growth of.

Continue to strictly control costs. The acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank and related investments around the world is expected to increase its group operating expenses by approximately 1%, excluding the target of maintaining cost growth of approximately 3% in 2023 and the impact of currency translation differences . HSBC expects to announce a severance package of up to US$300 million in its full-year results for 2022, which will be concentrated in the second quarter of 2023, and the ensuing benefits are expected to appear from the end of 2023 to 2024.

HSBC’s current intention is to maintain the medium-term common equity tier one ratio in the target range of 14% to 14.5%, with a dividend payout ratio of 50% in 2023 and 2024.

HSBC acquired the UK’s Silicon Valley Bank in March 2023, and believes that it will help strengthen its commercial and commercial banking business and enhance its ability to serve innovative and rapidly growing companies in the technology and life sciences industries in the UK and around the world.

The planned sale of the Canadian banking business remains a major priority as it seeks to pivot and focus on an international client base, with the transaction expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. HSBC considers distributing a special dividend of US$0.21 per share as a priority use of proceeds from the exchange in the first half of 2024, and the remaining proceeds will be included in common equity Tier 1 capital, and intends to use excess capital as supplementary share repurchase.

Risks and opportunities?

Behind the dazzling performance in the first quarter of 2023, Caihua News noticed some issues worthy of attention:

1) The problem of loss of deposits: In the first quarter of 2023, HSBC’s customer accounts increased by US$34 billion during the quarter, mainly due to the reclassification of US$23 billion in balances related to the French retail banking business during the period and no longer listed as holdings Sale purpose. In addition, HSBC’s acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank also generated an increase of US$8 billion. If these factors are not considered,real reduction in deposits100billion, a decrease of 0.6%reflecting deposit outflows from HSBC UK (UK division) (due to customers drawing on excess deposits), and the same situation in Hong Kong’s Commercial Banking and Global Banking and Markets businesses.

During the interest rate hike cycle, deposit outflows have occurred in large multinational banks, which is the direct cause of the bankruptcy of small and medium-sized banks such as Silicon Valley Bank due to the mismatch between assets and debt duration.

High interest rates lead to an increase in the cost of funds. On the one hand, it may increase the cost of funds on the liability side of commercial banks. On the other hand, these funds seek higher returns, or turn to other investment methods, such as money market funds, which may affect the interest of conventional commercial banks. negative impact on business.

In particular, HSBC currently has a relatively large business volume in the UK, and is subject to restrictions on its capital by the UK regulatory authorities. The Bank of England’s current interest rate hike has no intention of stopping, and the problem of deposit outflow may continue.

2) Caihua News Agency noticed that HSBC has been very aggressive in expanding its wealth management business in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in the past two years. In the results for the first quarter of 2023, HSBC no longer separately presents the performance of the mainland and Hong Kong markets, but presents the entire Asian region.

In the first quarter of 2023, its Asian business revenue increased by 50.16% year-on-year to US$8.334 billion, accounting for 41.32% of HSBC’s total revenue, of which interest income increased by 50.83% year-on-year to US$4.187 billion, offsetting the decline in net fee income Impact.

The pre-tax profit during the period increased by 111.54% year-on-year to US$5.849 billion. The quarterly pre-tax profit margin increased significantly from 49.82% in the same period last year to 70.18%. The pre-tax profit margin for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023 was 50.30%, far better than the performance of the UK business.

Including the newly purchased British Silicon Valley Bank, the revenue of HSBC’s UK division increased by 86.93% year-on-year to US$4.275 billion, and the pre-tax profit increased by 167.61% year-on-year to US$3.131 billion, but this includes the British Silicon Valley Bank’s super If the one-time book gain of US$1.5 billion is deducted, the pre-tax profit may only be around US$1.6 billion.

Even including this one-time gain, HSBC UK’s 12-month pre-tax profit margin as of the end of March 2023 is still only 45.92%, which is still far below the performance in Asia.

The Caihua News Agency noted that the strong performance of wealth and personal banking is the main reason for the remarkable growth in business performance in Asia. In the first quarter of 2023, net interest income increased by 99.25% year-on-year to US$2.399 billion, before tax Profit increased by 167.26% year-on-year to US$2.098 billion.

After the optimization of China‘s epidemic prevention and control measures at the end of 2022, it has become common for mainland tourists to go to Hong Kong to buy insurance since the first half of this year. This is undoubtedly a big opportunity for multinational financial groups such as HSBC. The huge savings pool of mainland consumers and the huge demand for wealth management are all blue oceans.

Many multinational financial groups have begun to deploy in the wealth management market in the mainland, from private banks to family offices, in order to bring a different wealth management experience to mainland high-net-worth investors. It depends on whether HSBC can seize such a good opportunity.