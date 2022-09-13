Source: CCB Futures Author: CCB Futures

1. Market review and operational recommendations

The U.S. dollar index rose temporarily, and the ICE cotton price fluctuated higher.Zheng MianPrices climbed in the afternoon.The latest in spotcottonThe price index of level 328 was at 15,769 yuan/ton, down 29 yuan/ton. Today, the basis of Xinjiang 328 grade white cotton corresponding to CF2301 contract is 800-1100 yuan / ton. Today’s spot trading is acceptable, and the point price basis has moved up.

The transaction of pure cotton yarn market has improved slightly recently, but it is weaker than in previous years. The market is currently dominated by orders in autumn and winter, and low-count yarn is still the main force in the current market. The quotation of pure cotton cloth is stable and dominant, but the actual transaction is negotiated according to the volume. The overall transaction volume is acceptable, and the inventory of the weaving factory is gradually released.

This year’s peak season orders are less than in previous years, and as of today, no large orders have been released, mainly small orders. In the short term, Zheng Cotton will focus on the market opening price as the core and will fluctuate widely, and pay attention to the adjustment of USDA’s September report and the situation of downstream orders.

2. Industry news

According to a report released by China Cotton Network on September 8, in the past two days, several hand-picking cotton processing enterprises in Kashgar, Jiashi, Yuepuhu, Bachu and other places have formed a consortium to unify the purchase price of seed cotton and the price of cotton wool ( Civil cotton) foreign sales quotations.

According to the consortium, according to the current contract price of CF2301, the main futures market, and the spot price in the mainland market in 2021/22, the purchase price of 40% of the garments for cotton picking is tentatively set at 7.0 yuan/kg.

A small number of hand-picked cotton processing enterprises in Kashgar, Aksu and other places have already started to “pre-harvest” seed cotton in late August. Due to the large difference in the expected value of the purchase price between farmers and gins, most farmers choose the “pre-sale” model. Gradually increase the volume to the market.

According to the statistics of the textile raw material market in Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone, as of the week of September 8, the total cotton inventory in Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone was 38,000 tons, a decrease of 0.32% from the previous week; of which, the bonded cotton was 35,900 tons, an increase of 0.4% from the previous week. Bonded cotton was 2,300 tons, down 10.33% from the previous week.

From the perspective of the source of imported cotton, among the cotton stocks in Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone: US cotton accounted for 33.25%, an increase of 0.72 percentage points from the previous week; Brazilian cotton accounted for 24.49%, a decrease of 0.12 percentage points from the previous week; Indian cotton accounted for 32.49% , a decrease of 0.44 percentage points from the previous week; other countries and regions accounted for 9.77%, a decrease of 0.17 percentage points from the previous week.

