Car purchase: the web is increasingly decisive in the choice

It’s not an acceleration ago Formula 1 but iThe online car business appears to be on the rise. This is certified by the E-Commerce 2023 global report. Comparing the first quarter of 2022 with that of 2023, automotive internet sellers have in fact recorded against stable orders an increase of 5% of the turnover value and an increase of 4.1% of the average spend of customers. A fact that can be seen in two ways: the glass half full is the holding of purchases despite the end of the covid restrictions for a sector where the “physical” test is almost always decisive. The glass half empty concerns the percentages of the automotive sector compared to the other sectors of online commerce which have made extraordinary leaps forward.

Digital showrooms

The fact remains that for most automotive dealers that of online represents the business of the future. Hence the spread of showroom digitali with which to dialogue with the customer, communicate the dealer’s experience, disseminate online tests and demonstrations. Not only that: even the classic sales network takes advantage of the new trend it sees in social networks a showcase where to choose but also confront other drivers exchanging experiences and opinions on the various car models. M the online is also valuable with regards to financing options. Last but not least, it is the possibility for the manufacturers, by analyzing the interest in a specific model on the internet, toeven plan production volumes.

The channels of new consumers

We are therefore faced with a new consumer that, before going to the dealership to order the car (few do it directly from the web), 70% mature their choice by inquiring through the internet. Finally, when comparing the operating systems from which the orders come, online sales via iPhone slightly exceeded those via Android.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

