Recession is a concrete, real risk. This is the most negative aspect that comes from the Global Economic Outlook of the World Economic Forum in Davos, which opened today. However, there are also positive signs, the chief economists see inflation having reached its peak. After a 2022 marked by price flare-ups, some relief could come. If the global situation seems to be improving, for Europe the message coming from Davos is one of widespread pessimism. War in Ukraine, pressure on energy and food, not forgetting the climate emergency, are undermining the morale of Europeans more than anywhere else.

It is not yet clear what the tenor of the recession will be. According to the European Central Bank (ECB), it will be minor. The certainty is that there will be a slowdown. And the scenario is also shared by the participants of the Davos forum, returning for the first time since the pandemic to its usual month, January. From the snows of the Grisons town where 52 heads of state and government and over 2,700 delegates from more than 130 countries are expected, the specter of economic contraction is more present than ever. “Nearly two-thirds of leading economists believe a global recession is likely in 2023,” explains the opening outlook. Not only that, 18% of the chief economists consider it “extremely probable, more than double compared to the previous survey conducted in September 2022”. In contrast, “a third of those interviewed believe a global recession is unlikely this year.” Much will depend on the evolution of the conflict in Ukraine, but also on the global crisis in the energy sector, without forgetting the shortage of raw materials useful for the ecological transition.

Although 2023 has just begun, the report explains, there is “a strong consensus that the outlook for growth in 2023 is bleak, especially in Europe and the United States“. All the leading economists surveyed predict “weak or very weak growth in 2023 in Europe, while 91% expect weak or very weak growth in the United States”. This marks “a worsening in recent months (at the time of the last survey the corresponding data were 86% for Europe and 64% for the United States)”.

The change of perspective of today’s Wef outlook is important compared to that of last September, which had highlighted how one of the main risks for global stability was given by inflation and the rising cost of living, capable – potentially – of creating strong social tensions. At the start of 2023, the report notes, “these concerns are still evident and many households face the dual challenge of facing relatively high costs for basic goods such as heating and food, while feeling the effects of the designed monetary policy at the same time. to reduce inflation in the long run”. However, respondents indicate that “the cost-of-living crisis may be nearing its peak when policies start to have full effect and a majority (68%) expect the crisis to be less severe by the end of 2023”. In short, the price peak may have been reached. It will be seen in late spring next year, when European countries will have to fill their natural gas stocks as in 2022, but without being able to count on Russian supplies.

And still in Europe there is the least rosy situation in terms of expectations. 100% of economists see weak economic expansion. And 57% see inflation still high throughout the new year. There are many variables, and the risk of a worsening during the race is high. Not surprisingly, the study points out, “in response to the headwinds of 2023, most leading economists expect multinationals to reduce costs, with 86% of respondents saying they expect companies to reduce expenses operational”. And again: «About two-thirds of respondents (68%) expect prices to be raised by companies so that input costs can be passed on to consumers». Finally, there is a fact that must be looked at carefully, especially in view of the future. “Nearly three-quarters of leading economists (73%) said they expect businesses to defer investment in 2023 to save money,” underlined the WEF’s outlook. An element that could slow down the transition process and could amplify and prolong the expected slowdown in economic activity.

The photograph of the outlook imposes a precise responsibility on the part of governments, the Wef points out. “With two-thirds of leading economists expecting a global recession in 2023, the global economy is in a precarious position. Current high inflation, low growth, high debt and high fragmentation reduce the incentives for the investments needed to return to growth and raise living standards for the world‘s most vulnerable,” explains Saadia Zahidi, Chief Executive Officer of the World Economic Forum. “Leaders must look beyond today’s crises to invest in food and energy innovation, education and skills development, and tomorrow’s high-potential markets that create jobs. There is no time to lose », she explains. Especially because the clouds over Davos, and therefore over the global economy, Europe in particular, are not few.