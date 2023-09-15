The West’s Silence on Iran’s Freedom Riots – International Affairs

A year has passed since the young Iranian girl, Mahsa Name Believe, was killed by the ethics police of the Islamic republic in Iran. Her killing was the fuse that triggered the most important protest movement in Iran after the 1979 revolution. Mahsa was stopped because she allegedly violated the Islamic dress code, imposed by the Islamic republic on all Iranian women. According to this code of ethics, all women must wear thehijab or the Islamic veil. An ethical norm which has been contested by a large part of the female population since the 1980s, but which nevertheless remained in force for approximately 41 years.

Iran between veil and renaissance

The veil imposed on women, who before 1979, under the monarchy of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, they had the freedom to choose their dress code, in reality, it represents an instrument of social control exercised by the State. In other words, the veil is an ideological symbol of domination of the Islamic republic, exercised towards its citizens. For at least two decades, the new Iranian generations, who largely criticize these limitations on free choice, have respected this code less and less. Many women, especially girls, have been wearing a scarf for years, only partially covering their hair. Following this cultural revolution, there are now numerous Iranian women who go out without the veil, openly challenging the ethical code of the Islamic regime.

However, the veil issue only serves as a catalyst. Although we cannot yet speak of a political revolution, one has been unleashed in Iran in the last year cultural revolutiona form of Iranian Renaissance. Renaissance, in the true sense of its meaning, that is, the overcoming of superstitions and the use of religion, in this case of Islam, as a political ideology. The religion that invades the political sphere, law, customs and private life is no longer a recognized code. It no longer identifies most Iranians. Indeed, women and young people, in particular, as leaders of these uprisings are demanding freedom (in Persian Azadi) e secularism. This is the most distinctly modern civil movement of our century. A patriotic, non-ideological movement, united with an anti-despotic purpose.

The indifference of Washington and Brussels

The demands of the protesters are beyond the Islamic ruling class’s ability to respond, and beyond any capacity for mediation, which is why it is natural that there has been a total hardening. First of all, one strong repressionby the security forces, in the various squares and streets throughout the country. Secondly, with the use of the judiciary, which is not secular but Islamic, with death sentences against demonstrators, especially young people between 18 and 30 years old. Which makes the obstinacy of the Islamic republic in resisting at all costs even more anachronistic.

In recent months, we have heard less about the protests in Iran. Yes, since the Islamic republic managed to repress in the blood the great revolt of citizens for democracy and freedom. A revolt whose repression resulted at least 550 victims, killed by the police, the hanging of at least 8 young pro-freedom protesters and the imprisonment of thousands of Iranians. And it is right in theanniversary of the killing of Mahsa that the United States, having started a new negotiation with Tehran, is releasing six billion dollars in favor of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This in exchange for the release of five US prisoners, some with dual citizenship, who had long been imprisoned in Tehran prison. There trattativa Washington-Teheran it started up again last March, just when the repression of citizens in the Iranian streets was at the height. Yes, precisely after these repressions which took place in front of the whole world, Washington offered the green light to negotiation and compromise.

A negotiation that does not stop only at the 6 billion in funds released by Biden’s democratic government, but also extends here to Europa. The European Commission, guided by Borrell’s line, first blocked the European Parliament’s request to include the famous Revolutionary Guards, the Guards, mainly responsible for the repression and violation of the human rights of Iranian citizens. And immediately afterwards, Brussels, in line with the American democratic administration, began negotiations with Tehran, trying, in some way, to rehabilitate the image of the Islamic republic in the world. In fact, the European and American lobbies, pro-Islamic republic, already supported by the Obama administration, have come back into vogue to reintroduce into the diplomatic debate the fact that the Iranian regime, unlike what the majority of its citizens have expressly requested, does not be reformable.

A reason for realpolitik to return to negotiations. This elite of analysts, who during the six months of repression, faced with a shaken world conscience, had now, with the support of the Western political world, returned to defend the Islamic republic, to the detriment of the multitude of Iranians, women and men, especially young people, who fought in the streets of the cities, to fight against despotism and for the conquest of freedom. Newspapers, magazines and think tanks, present in the United States, in the United Kingdom, and also in our Italy, have now given space to pro-regime intellectuals who try, in a subtle way, to normalize what is no longer normal. Despite this, on 13 September, Borrell, faced with criticism from some European parliamentarians regarding the European Commission’s accommodating conduct towards the Islamic republic, defended himself, saying that theThe European Union fully supports Iranian citizens. This statement, however, remains just a statement and not followed by facts.

An unstoppable democratic movement

Be careful though, in Iran, at this moment, we have the presence of the most secular and pro-democratic society in the entire Middle East, main, and I would say natural, allies of Western societies. Having left them thus alone, out of political pragmatism or otherwise, focusing, intensely, exclusively on the war in Ukraine, the West does not appear to have made a strategically prudent choice.

And Democratic Middle East it is very possible, but it should/could start from the Iranian renaissance, ready to give a turning point to the entire region. Otherwise, we will continue to favor, as has often been done, i authoritarian systems, such as Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic itself. Or repeating the mistake made in Egypt. But perhaps we like to dedicate ourselves more to causes with a strong media impact, such as those of Patrick Zaki. While we close our eyes to the heroes of freedom and of democracy who were hanged.

The new Iran is coming anyway, it is almost a natural tsunami that is wiping away decades of authoritarianism: a young, patriotic and pro-democratic movement.

