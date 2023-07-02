The Whistleblower Protection Act is in force: The consequences for your office and your employees

| The Whistleblower Protection Act (HinSchG) has been in force since July 2nd, 2023. Since then, large offices with 250 or more employees have had to set up internal whistleblower systems. Architectural and engineering offices with 50 to 249 employees have until December 17, 2023. Find out what is behind the HinSchG. |

The EU legal background

With the HinSchG, the German legislator is implementing the EU Whistleblower Directive. The law regulates the protection of natural persons who have received information about violations in the course of their professional activity and who pass it on to a reporting office set up for this purpose.

In order to protect these people, the HinSchG prohibits reprisals such as warnings, denial of promotion, disciplinary proceedings or bullying against whistleblowers. By setting up internal reporting channels, the law is intended to create a kind of “early warning system” that enables companies to check this information and react to it before the public learns about the abuses.

What does the HinSchG provide for?

In addition to the reporting channels and confidentiality, the main content of the HinSchG is to protect whistleblowers from reprisals. The law provides for a ban on this, which also includes the threat or attempt of reprisals.

The European Whistleblowing Policy provides some examples of retaliation, such as: termination, demotion or denial of a promotion, reassignment, change of working hours, denial of training, negative performance appraisal, disciplinary action, coercion, bullying, early termination or termination of a contract Goods or services for business partners.

In addition, in the case of disadvantages related to professional activity, the burden of proof will be reversed in favor of the whistleblower. If the person providing the information, e.g. B. Terminating after a tip is presumed to be prohibited retaliation under the law. However, the reversal of the burden of proof only applies if the person providing the information also asserts that the discrimination occurred precisely because of their report. In addition, the reporting person who has suffered reprisals has a claim for damages.

Ensuring the anonymity of the whistleblower

The whistleblower is only known by name to the whistleblower protection agency. This is obliged to pass on the report anonymously to the responsible body, who in turn will process the case. The whistleblower should receive an acknowledgment of receipt and a notification of the deadline by which the tip-off will be processed.

Can you ignore the HinSchG?

No. The HinSchG provides for fines for companies that violate the regulations. So e.g. B. a fine

in the amount of 20,000 euros are due if no internal reporting channel is provided despite the obligation or in the amount of 50,000 euros are imposed in the event of reprisals against whistleblowers.

Important | The fine provision will not come into force until December 1st, 2023. So no fines will be imposed for missing equipment or non-operation. By referring to § 30 However, OWiG can also increase these fines tenfold in the case of certain administrative offences.

What is an “internal” and “external” reporting point?

All companies must comply with the regulations of the HinSchG and may not disadvantage whistleblowers. All companies must have a way for whistleblowers to contact an external reporting office. This is usually a position at a federal or state authority that is responsible for the subject, e.g. B. the Federal Office of Justice, the BaFin or the Federal Cartel Office. Companies with at least 50 employees must also set up and make available an internal registration office.

Graphic shows connections and implementation in the office

The graphic shows how a “whistle-blower process” can take place in the company and how the external and internal whistleblower offices are involved.

Further note

