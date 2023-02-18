The whole process of 2K+120Hz can brighten the screen for more than 8 hours!Netizens measured Samsung S23 Ultra: a bit scary

According to today’s news, Ku’an netizens exposed the battery life performance of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, saying it was “a bit scary”.

As shown in the figure, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was used for 9 hours and 48 minutes,The bright screen time is 8 hours and 1 minute.The screen-off time is 1 hour and 47 minutes, and the remaining power is 3%. During use,The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a full 2K resolution and 120Hz high refresh rate, half of the time is in the 5G network state, half of the time is in the WiFi state, and the power saving mode is not turned on.

It is reported that,The Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery, which is consistent with the previous generation, but the second-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 mobile platform it carries is more power-efficient.Specifically, the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform adopts TSMC’s 4nm process. Compared with the Snapdragon 8, the former’s CPU performance is improved by 35% overall, power consumption is reduced by 40%, and it supports Vulkan 1.3 and hardware-level ray tracing technology.

In addition, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra supports refresh rate adaptive mode,Taking Weibo as an example, 120Hz is extremely smooth when scrolling the page, 60 frames of video matches the 60Hz refresh rate, and it runs at a low refresh rate when viewing static text or pictures.

The LTPO screens used in Android phones in the past can only realize the self-adjustment of the refresh rate under different APPs, and cannot dynamically and instantaneously adjust the refresh rate according to each operation and each content of the user within an application.

Now the Galaxy S23 Ultra can intelligently match the optimal refresh rate for different content and operations, avoiding additional power consumption caused by invalid screen refreshes.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently on pre-sale, starting at 8,999 yuan (8GB+256GB), and 10,699 yuan for the 12GB+512GB version.

Purchase link:Jingdong (9699 yuan)