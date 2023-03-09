Source: Pioneer Futures Author: Pioneer Futures

【Supply side】: In the short term, the weight of live pigs will increase week-on-week. In the medium and long term, the number of fertile sows in the sample enterprises at the end of January was 5.1198 million, a decrease of 0.15% from the previous month. At the end of January, there were 43.67 million breeding sows, a decrease of 0.52% from the previous month. The price of binary sows rose 1.12% week-on-week, and the price of eliminated sows rose 2.67% week-on-week. It is expected that the production capacity will drop from a high level, but it will still be at a historical high level in the same period.

【Demand side】: The slaughter utilization rate decreased by 0.04 percentage points from last week to 27.3%. The gross profit loss of slaughtering and processing this week was 29.51 yuan/head, which was less than last week. The fresh sales rate of key slaughtering enterprises was 89.28%, an increase of 0.03 percentage points from last week.

【Inventory】: The storage capacity rate of frozen products of domestic key slaughtering enterprises was 19.05%, an increase of 0.35 percentage points from last week. Inventory has risen from a low level, and the willingness to take the initiative to make inventory has weakened.

【Profit】: Self-propagation and self-supporting lost 190 yuan/head, and last week lost 234 yuan/head. The loss of purchased piglets was 285 yuan/head, which was 298 yuan/head last week. The profit and loss of farming decreased.

【Summary and Suggestions】

supply side, Part of the slaughtered pigs will be slaughtered and the impact of small ASF will be superimposed, and the number of slaughtered pigs will increase during the week. In the long run, it will be able to grow at a high level, and it is expected that the slaughter of live pigs will remain at a high level throughout the year.

demand sideSlaughtering losses, slaughtering starts slightly weakened, fresh sales increased slightly, frozen product inventory increased, but the speed of storage slowed down.

suggestionShort-term slaughter loss, maintain 5-9 anti-set.

UnilateralThere is currently no good operating price in Yuanyue, wait for the price to fall back to around 17,500, and do long.

