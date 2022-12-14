Source: Hualong Futures Author: Hualong Futures

Research report text

【soybean meal】

Market review:

Domestic soybean meal futures prices fluctuated.

Fundamentals:

Statistics show that last week domesticsoybeanThe arrival volume is higher than the crushed total of 1.98 million tons of oil mills. The commercial inventory of soybeans imported by major oil factories in the country has reached 3.48 million tons, an increase of 750,000 tons from the low point at the end of October and an increase of 60,000 tons from the previous week. It is expected to be 12 Imported U.S. soybeans will reach the peak in Hong Kong this month, and soybean stocks in oil factories will continue to rise. Statistics show that as of November 28, the soybean meal inventory of major domestic oil factories was 220,000 tons, an increase of 40,000 tons from last week. Therefore, with soybean stocks growing rapidly, oil mill crushes are also rising, and soybean meal stocks will continue to grow.

Market outlook:

After the recent decline in the price of soybean meal, feed farming enterprises are generally on the sidelines. There are more spot purchases and long-term low-price contracts, and the number of family members whose prices continue to decline has also decreased. The price’s desire to rebound is suppressed. However, because the cost of imported soybeans was affected by the high price in the US market, there was no obvious correction. After the soybean meal price continued to fall, the crushing profit has shrunk severely. Oil mills have increased their willingness to raise prices. It is expected that they will mainly adjust slightly in the near future.

Operation suggestion:

It is better to wait and see.

【grease】

Market review:

The price of oil futures fluctuated and fell back. As of the close, soybean oil fell 0.39%.palmOil fell 2.15%, and vegetable oil fell 0.60%.

Fundamentals:

The latest supply and demand data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture can more comprehensively see the trend of global rapeseed and Canadian rapeseed supply and demand balance from tight to loose. This is not only because of the recovery growth of Canadian rapeseed production, but also thanks to the European Union, The production of rapeseed in Australia and Russia maintained growth. Therefore, although Statistics Canada has lowered the production data by nearly one million tons, the pattern of seed addition and global rapeseed loosening will not change, especially the trade volume of Australian rapeseed and Russian rapeseed in 22/23 will make There has been a significant increase in the volume of global cuisine trade.

Market outlook:

As the EPA’s 2023-2025 biodiesel obligatory dismantling volume is lower than expected, CBOT soybean oil has continued to plummet recently, and BMD palm oil has been under obvious pressure. In addition, the weakening of the U.S. dollar index has pushed the spot exchange rates of onshore and offshore RMB against the U.S. dollar to rise Breaking the integer point of 7, the price of origin fell and the cost of domestic oil imports fell sharply under the influence of exchange rate factors. The price of oil continued to be under pressure and moved weakly, but the overall price of oil was still fluctuating within the shock range.

Operation suggestion:

It is better to wait and see.

