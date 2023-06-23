The world and its economy is becoming more Indian

Migration is a global and apparently extremely complex phenomenon. In this respect, the bird’s-eye view that the “ECONOMIST” takes on the global phenomenon led by Indian migrants is exciting.

Of the 281 million migrants scattered around the globe today – broadly defined as people living outside their country of birth – nearly 18 million are Indians, according to the UN’s latest 2020 estimates. Mexican migrants, who form the second largest group, number about 11.2 million. The overseas Chinese come to 10.5 million.

These are completely different groups than those that we accept, perceive or even fear in Germany. The article emphasizes the quantitative but also qualitative success of Indian refugees, who also stand for the image of their country. While the Indians are viewed more positively abroad, the Chinese tend to be viewed with mistrust. Which also points to geopolitical upheavals.

A large number of second, third and fourth generation Chinese live abroad, particularly in Southeast Asia, America and Canada. But in many wealthy countries, including America and Britain, people born in India outnumber those born in China.

Migrants of Indian origin are spread across the globe. For example in the western states:

2.7 million live in America,

over 835,000 in the UK,

720,000 in Canada and

579,000 in Australia.

Young Indians are flocking to the Middle East, where low-skill jobs in construction and hospitality pay better than in the home country:

3.5 million Indian migrants live in the United Arab Emirates

2.5 million in Saudi Arabia More are found in Africa and other parts of Asia and the Caribbean.

It is well known that migrant workers in particular usually make an important contribution to the GDP of their home country. India’s remittances from abroad reached a record nearly $108 billion in 2020, about 3% of GDP, more than any other country. But the Indians overseas, with their good language skills, high level of education and know-how, also intensively promote cross-border trade and investment.

India has key ingredients to be a leading exporter of talent: a large pool of young people and world-class higher education. That Indians speak English, a legacy of British colonial rule, probably helps, too. Only 22% of Indian immigrants in America over the age of five say they have limited knowledge of English, compared to 57% of Chinese immigrants, … .

In addition, the immigration rules of many rich countries filter for high qualifications that are in demand. As a result, for example, in 2022 73% of American h-1b visas awarded to specialists in “professionals” such as computer scientists went to Indian-born people. Which, as a “brain drain” for the country of birth, certainly also has disadvantages. A study analyzed the whereabouts

of students who passed the highly competitive 2010 entrance exams to the Indian Institutes of Technology, the nation’s elite engineering schools. Eight years later, the researchers found that 36% of the top 1,000 had migrated abroad, compared to 62% of the top 100. Most went to the United States.

Another study looked at the top 20%

of artificial intelligence researchers (defined as those whose papers were accepted in competition for a 2019 conference). It was found that 8% obtained their first degree in India. But only a tiny number of researchers work there today.

Similarly, almost 80% of India’s native-born school-age population holds at least a bachelor’s degree.

Only 50% of Chinese-born Americans are, and only 30% of the American population as a whole can say so. And so it’s not surprising that Indians are the highest-earning migrant group in America – with a median household income of almost $150,000 a year. That’s twice the national average and well ahead of Chinese migrants, with average household incomes exceeding $95,000. In Australia, the median household income among Indian migrants is nearly $87,000 a year, compared to an average of about $62,000 across all households and about $58,000 for those born in China.

And so, members of the Indian diaspora are increasingly rising to the top of both business and politics. For example, among America’s S&P 500 companies, 25 directors are now of Indian descent, up from 11 a decade ago.

In the tech industry, according to Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, it was difficult for Indian entrepreneurs to raise money in America as late as the 1980s.

“They were people with a funny accent and a difficult name to pronounce, and they had higher hurdles to overcome,” he says. Now Adobe, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, ibm and Microsoft are all run by people of Indian descent. So are the deans at three of the top five business schools, including Harvard Business School.

The same applies to politics. Johns Hopkins researchers counted 19 members of Indian descent in the British House of Commons, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Six Indians were identified in the Australian Parliament and five in the US Congress. America’s Vice President Kamala Harris has a Tamil-Indian mother. The head of the World Bank is Ajay Banga, born in Pune in the West Indies after having held MasterCard for more than a decade.

The Chinese diaspora is the only other group with comparable influence in the world. An analysis by The Economist, conducted early in the Covid-19 pandemic, estimates that more than three-quarters of the total $369 billion fortune of Southeast Asia’s billionaires is controlled by huaqiao, a Mandarin term for ethnic Chinese who are citizens of other countries.

If you compare Southeast Asia with Europe and North America, the picture looks a little different. For example, there are fewer bosses of Chinese descent running S&P 500 companies than there are bosses of Indian descent. It is believed that many of the Chinese businessmen are more likely to choose to work and invest in China. After all, there are enough fast-growing Chinese companies, such as smartphone maker Xiaomi, internet search service Baidu, and ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent company of TikTok, a global social media app.

The growing Indian influence is also increasingly supported by Western distrust of China and its aggressive policies. Increasingly, many Westerners see the country as an enemy headed for a new Cold War. This puts a strain on economic and political relations with China.

Huawei, a Chinese telecom equipment maker suspected in the past of violating embargoes and being a channel for Chinese government espionage, has been banned in America. Some European countries have followed suit. Strict national security screening of foreign investment in American companies is openly targeting Chinese money in Silicon Valley. Individuals suspected of acting at China‘s behest, including a former Harvard professor, have been punished.

Although Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party give cause for concern, Indian companies can operate much more freely here.

India’s claim to be a democracy shaped by liberal values ​​makes it easier for the diaspora to integrate in the West. The diaspora, in turn, binds India to the West. A stunning example of this came in 2005, when the US struck a deal that effectively recognized India as a nuclear power, despite the country’s refusal to sign the NPT… Lobbying and fundraising by Indian Americans helped push the agreement through Congress.

Certainly, under Modi’s leadership, India’s links with the West will be subjected to a stress test. Nationalist rhetoric is growing in the country and liberal liberties are being attacked. In terms of foreign policy, India is not a willing follower of the US or the West. It has stressed its status as an independent power, has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and is buying cheap Russian oil and fertilizer. India is a powerful voice among the BRICS, a federation of emerging economies. The abbreviation “BRICS” stands for the first letters of the five associated countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The club is currently considering admitting Saudi Arabia and Iran. All of this could damage India’s reputation and damage India’s soft power. On the other hand, the overseas Indians will try to compensate. And in the confrontation with China, the West would be all the more dependent on India. Just like the technically good Indian migrants. So it remains exciting.