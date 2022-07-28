On July 26, 2022, World Brand Lab released the 2022 “China‘s 500 Most Valuable Brands” analysis report in Beijing. In this annual report based on financial data, brand strength and consumer behavior analysis, Foot Lijian elderly shoes entered the list for the first time with a brand value of 9.175 billion yuan.





Fullergy elderly shoes topped the value list for the first time

The World Brand Lab, chaired by Professor Robert Mundell, winner of the 1999 Nobel Prize in Economics, is dedicated to brand valuation, brand strategy, brand naming, brand design, and brand protection. This year, the laboratory has released “China‘s 500 Most Valuable Brands” for 19 consecutive years, and its research results have become an important basis for the evaluation of intangible assets in the process of mergers and acquisitions of many enterprises.

For the first time, Fullergy senior shoes topped the list. The value of the brand stems from the high recognition of the brand by consumers. The development of Foot Lijian elderly shoes conforms to the torrent of the era of the silver economy. During the 7 years of establishment, it has deeply studied the changes of the elderly’s foot shape, and developed professional and comfortable elderly shoes based on the needs of the elderly to wear shoes, which has been trusted and loved by many users.





Alligian makes good use of products to win market and user recognition

Despite the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, many brands are facing severe challenges. How to maintain a sustainable development trend in such an environment is an urgent problem for every enterprise to solve. As a leader in the aging industry, Fullergy continuously upgrades its products and develops new marketing methods to combat the negative impact of the market environment on the company under the epidemic.

In the seven years since its establishment, Fullergy has discovered 16 problems in the elderly wearing shoes, and developed 272 elderly shoes patents, which are used to solve the pain points of users in wearing shoes, and make users feel the power of professionalism. Last year, Euromonitor, a research organization based on the market insights of the elderly footwear industry, released the “China Elderly Shoes Industry Report” after a comprehensive survey. Through sorting out the competitive environment of the industry, we get the conclusion that Foot Life is the leader of the elderly shoe industry.





With the background of aging and the continuous improvement of brand power, the future of Fullergy can be expected

The background of aging is an inevitable trend of today’s social development, and it is also the basic national conditions for a long period of time in the future. The aging of the population promotes the further overall expansion of demand, which is an excellent development opportunity for the aging consumer industry.

The rise of Allergan is not accidental. He found his own market segment in the mature footwear industry, built a brand moat, created an ecological model of consumer goods for the elderly, focused on the research of the aging industry, and relied on the strength of brands and channels to integrate The resources of the aging industry, insight into the development trend of the aging industry, gradually extend from the elderly shoes to the aging consumer goods industry, and radiate the development of clothing, daily necessities, and technology products for the elderly, and are committed to creating more product experiences for the elderly.

With the continuous strengthening of improving comprehensive strength, in today’s rapidly changing market, Allergan is worth looking forward to.



