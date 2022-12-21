The crisis triggered by the pandemic has also hit the so-called hard “unobserved economy”, i.e. the set of market production activities which, for various reasons, escape direct observation or are difficult to measure. In 2020 the value of this elusive economy, from the underground economy to illegal activities, has in fact stopped at 174 billion eurosregistering the most important absolute and percentage drop since 2017. A hard blow which, however, is counterbalanced by a dimension that still remains monstrous.

The unobserved economy, explains theState in the latest edition of the report “The economy unobserved in the national accounts”, has four fundamental dimensions. The first is the underground economy, which includes all activities voluntarily hidden from the tax, social security and statistical authorities. The second is the illegal economy, which includes activities that produce illegal goods and services, or which, while involving legal goods and services, are carried out without adequate authorization or title (in the case of the classification Eurostat including drug trafficking, prostitution services and tobacco smuggling). Then there is the undeclared statistic, which includes all the unobserved activities for reasons referable to the information inefficiencies that characterize the databases (sample and non-sample errors) or for coverage errors in the archives. And finally there is the informal economy, that is to say the set of productive activities carried out in contexts with little or no organization, based on work relationships not regulated by formal contracts, but defined in the context of personal or family relationships.



Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

Compared to 2019, calculate theState, the value of the unobserved economy decreased overall by almost 30 billion, for a drop of 14.1% yoy. Of the total 174 billion estimated for 2020, 157 billion are attributable to the underground economy while illegal activities slightly exceed 17 billion. If we look at the shadow economy alone, the component linked to under-declaration is worth 79.7 billion while that connected to the use of irregular work is equal to 62.4 billion (they were respectively 90.4 and 77.0 billion last year). The residual components amount to 15.2 billion, down compared to 16.4 in 2019. The diffusion of the underground economy is strongly linked to the type of reference market rather than to the type of goods and services produced. Overall, the sectors where the weight of the undeclared economy is highest are “other personal services”, where it constitutes 34.2% of the added value of the sector, the group “commerce, transport, accommodation and catering” (22 .1%) and “construction” (19.3%). In the other categories, from business services to the production of capital goods, the same indicator stops at a few percentage points.

Particularly interesting is the dynamic that has affected the illegal activity, down for the first time since 2015 (-2.1 billion between 2019 and 2020). In the year of the pandemic, the non-legal activities considered in the system of national accounts generated an added value of 17.4 billion euros, equal to the1.2% of GDP. This indicator, which includes induced activities (the value of legal goods and services used in illegal production processes), is down by 10.5%: a countertrend compared to 2018 and 2019, when the illegal economy had grown respectively by 341 and 174 million. The significant drop, underlines Istat, is due to the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic and the related restrictive measures.



Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

In our country they were consumed illegal goods and services per 19.6 billion euros, a marked decrease of 2.4 billion compared to 2019. The contraction of the illegal economy is determined, on the one hand, by the lower drug trafficking, for the first time in decline after four years of constant increase (2.1% on average annual). And on the other, by the significant decrease in prostitution services. On the other hand, cigarette smuggling is on the increase: in 2020 consumption is estimated at 800 million euros, up by about 100 million compared to the previous year. This increase is part of a broader European phenomenon, namely the reorganization of organized crime after the outbreak of the pandemic, and in particular after the border restrictions in the 27 countries of the European Union. Given the growing difficulties in importing illicit cigarettes, criminal groups have decided not only to change supply markets, but also to go directly to production.

Not surprisingly, according to surveys conducted by Kpmg with the European police forcesare in fact found more and more illegal cigarette factories within theUe. Another interesting aspect is that these European sites are moving further and further west, to get closer to the final markets at higher prices. A shift that has also changed the distribution model: to reduce the risk of being identified and reduce the financial risk of kidnappings, criminals prefer to use cars instead of trucks for road transport. In short, there is no shortage of ingenuity but fortunately the game is not as simple as it seems. Law enforcement agencies are now increasingly using analytical techniques, such as the traceability of raw materials, to understand where and how illicit flows enter or leave their jurisdiction and what the final destination market is. A common collaboration that in 2021 led to a series of high-profile roundups, kidnappings and arrests.