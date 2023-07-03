The world monetary system is increasingly fragmented

The president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva he stated that every night before falling asleep he wonders why all countries must depend on the U.S. dollar to facilitate trade instead of using their own national currencies. The same question, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to keep us awake Emmanuel Macron which, however, shortly after the outbreak of war in Ukraine reiterated that the European Union must have the ambition to reduce its dependence on the extraterritoriality of the US dollar. Also recently, the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellenhe warned of the risks of financial sanctions linked to the dollar that could undermine his hegemony.

Nothing original. There fall of the US dollar it has been predicted, challenged, and debated over the past two decades. And yet, the dollar continues to be the only true international currency.

Why could this historic juncture really incentivize a gradual erosion of the dollar’s global role? In the global economy they are acting three dynamics that intertwine and amplify each other. The convergence of geopolitical tensionsof the economic balances and of digital transformation could create the conditions for a gradual fragmentation of the global monetary system in the long run.

The transformations in economic equilibria

According to a recent article in The Economist, the top 25 “non-aligned” countries – those who have not imposed sanctions on Russia or who wish to remain neutral in the US-China conflict – represent the 45% of the world‘s population and their share of global GDP has risen from 11% in the 1990s to 18% today, surpassing that of the European Union. While in theory they could wield significant economic clout, the diversity of their national interests and development patterns – make it unlikely that the “non-aligned” would act as a cohesive bloc. However, they might find a common ground on specific issues, as evidenced by OPEC’s recent decision to reduce production of petrolium despite Western opposition.

One dimension where they might be incentivized to find a common ground is the reduction of global dependence on the dollar US and by the payment system based on Western infrastructures and operators. Over the past two decades, the United States has significantly increased the use of economic sanctions as a foreign policy tool. Since 2000, the number of sanctions imposed by the United States has increased by 933%. This trend has prompted many countries around the world to seek out alternative to conduct international transactions, in order to avoid the risk of being affected by US sanctions.

Petrodollari

The global oil market provides a prime example of the US dollar’s exceptional status. Since the 1970s, the major oil-producing countries, especially those of OPEC, have set the price of oil exclusively in dollars. Yet, recent developments suggest small efforts for the diversification. In December 2022, China called on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries to adjust the commercial transactions oil bilaterals in yuan. Similarly, India and Russia are currently renegotiating to establish rupee-ruble agreements to regulate oil trade transactions, spurred by the impact of Western sanctions. Russia, Iran and Venezuelawhich together hold the 40% of oil reserves evidence of OPEC+, they have strategic incentives to consider switching to yuan-denominated oil. Furthermore, 40% of the proven oil reserves belong to the Gulf countrieswhose members, although historically close to the United States, have been more assertive in expressing their position on important regional and global issues.

However, the potential effect should not be overestimated. For example, even if all of China‘s oil imports were denominated in yuan, they would account for only 15-20% of future global contracts. However, it is a prime example of one wider trend where countries are looking for alternatives to the US dollar in their trade deals.

The paradox of digitization

While there is currently no alternative to the US dollar, the processes of digitization they have the potential to facilitate and accelerate those ambitions in the long run. Any implementation of CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) globally could reduce the costs associated with cross-border transactions and establish a new international payment infrastructure. If several national CBDCs are developed in the future, bilateral and multilateral CBDC agreements could pave the way for one new network of payment system based on multi-CBDC deals. This would significantly reduce foreign exchange risks by making nodes more independent of the US dollar as they would not require the multi-level clearing and settlement infrastructure that currently underpins transactions. However, to realize this potential, it is needed some cooperation to establish shared standards and protocols that ensureinteroperability between CBDC systems, as countries will have to accept each other’s currencies as a bargaining chip.

Furthermore, the emergence of automated and electronic trading platforms has significantly reduced i transaction costs, allowing central banks to access foreign currencies more easily and cheaply, thus encouraging the diversification of their reserves. This trend is reflected in the global decline in foreign reserves inmates in US dollarsfrom around 70% in the early 2000s to 59% in the third quarter of 2021. An IMF study shows that a quarter of this shift is towards the yuan, while the remaining three-quarters are invested in the currencies of smaller countries. This suggests that central banks are adopting a market-driven portfolio diversification strategy. With the recent militarization of the US dollar, this diversification trend could accelerate, further incentivized by a strategy of “de-risking management”.

Although inertia and friction are crucial forces tending to consolidate the dominance of the US dollar, the process of financial digitization it can be a driving force for change, promoting the diversification of currencies and payment systems. While it could have been assumed that digitization would lead to the emergence of “universal currencies,” removing barriers and streamlining processes, digitization presents a fundamental contradiction. As digital transformations in the financial sector are closely intertwined with fundamental aspects of digital networks, infrastructure, data management and regulations, they will have to address new technical, economic and political frictions.

In fact, financial digitization could even contribute to fragment further the global monetary system, reflecting the growing multipolarity and geoeconomic fragmentation of the contemporary world. On the pessimistic side, there is a risk that financial and geoeconomic fragmentation could lead to the formation of blocs or regional alliances, where interoperable digital systems could strengthen regional economic and trade interdependence at the expense of connectivity with other regions or countries outside the bloc. In this scenario, the economic cooperation and global coordination could suffer a significant decline, resulting in negative effects such as reduced cross-border trade and capital flows, limited access to markets and less economic cooperation between countries. This fragmentation could hinder economic growth globally, change supply chains and cause an unequal distribution of resources and opportunities across different regions. It’s a scenario of loss for all.

