Source title: The World New Energy Vehicle Conference ends, and a consensus is reached on the comprehensive electrification transformation of the automobile industry

From August 25th to 28th, the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Conference was held in Beijing and Hainan. People from the global auto industry gathered again to discuss comprehensive electrification and global cooperation under the carbon neutral vision. Yesterday, the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Conference ended successfully. Leaders from all over the world and all walks of life talked about the new energy vehicle industry and discussed the future-oriented innovative technology route. The conference clarifies the transformation direction of the automobile industry Yesterday (August 28), the “2022 World New Energy Vehicle Conference Consensus” was officially released. The “consensus” proposed that it is necessary to firmly promote the comprehensive electrification transformation of the automobile industry, and accelerate the green and low-carbon development of commercial vehicles. , plug-in hybrid, fuel cell and other diversified automotive products; at the same time, further strengthen technological innovation and global cooperation in key technology fields such as hydrogen fuel cell, pure electric, zero-carbon fuel, battery, chip, etc., and give full play to automobile and smart energy , the synergistic benefits of the deep integration of intelligent transportation and smart city. Strengthening global cooperation and promoting full electrification transformation are key measures for the automobile industry to respond to climate change, accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading, and achieve sustainable development. During the conference, “New Energy Vehicle and Renewable Energy Fusion Application Technical Guide” was also officially released, becoming the first application technical guide in the field of transportation and energy fusion, providing Chinese solutions and Chinese experience for the development of the global new energy vehicle industry. The development of intelligent networked vehicles requires a “Chinese solution” “Automakers are turning into technology companies, cars are gradually being connected to the cloud, and assisted driving has begun to show a trend of large-scale development.” Meng Pu, chairman of Qualcomm China, said in a keynote speech that the technology empowered by intelligent networking technology Cars have evolved from travel tools to smart terminals on wheels. Wireless connectivity and mobile computing technologies represented by 5G and AI are transforming the automotive industry, including supporting more advanced automotive manufacturing technologies, safer smart transportation systems, more personalized in-car interactive experiences, and new car sales and functions upgrade method, etc. See also United States: Economy remains expanding, but growth slows in July. Disappointing component services Li Keqiang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said in his keynote speech that ICVs are facing increasing security risk points and increasingly serious security threats. From the perspective of R&D and production, ICVs still have product management and identity identification issues; From the perspective of traffic supervision, there are still problems of access authority and legality; in commercial operations, there are still problems of commercial operation support and operation qualification; in terms of data security, there are still problems of information security and data governance. “The development of intelligent networked vehicles requires Chinese solutions.” Academician Li Keqiang said that efforts should be made to solve the basic, common and key information security problems faced by intelligent networked vehicles. Flying cars may lead urban air travel The future sustainable development path and emerging technology route of the new energy vehicle industry have become hot topics in the industry. Representatives of various industries have drawn a blueprint for the future air travel system at the conference forum. “Flying cars are a strong support to promote the development of the low-altitude economy in the future.” Li Jian, former deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said that the field of flying cars has great potential for development. In 2040, the global flying car market will grow to 150 million US dollars. There will be 100,000 flying cars speeding in the sky in 95 major cities around the world. In this regard, Li Jian suggested to strengthen the coordination and support in research and development, operation, supervision and other aspects, lower the market access threshold, and accelerate the formation of scale effects; coordinate the classification of civil aviation, public security and other relevant departments to set up low-altitude airline networks; enterprises and research institutes are formed. A large-scale automobile industry alliance to jointly plan the technical direction and path. Qu Xiaobo, a professor at Tsinghua University, also believes that low-altitude three-dimensional transportation is an inevitable trend in the future. “The trend of urbanization is unstoppable. The biggest problem it brings is traffic congestion. This is an unsolvable problem in two-dimensional space. It can only be solved by expanding to three-dimensional space.” From low-altitude collaborative logistics with drones, From commercial vertical take-off and landing aircraft to land-air amphibious aircraft, low-altitude three-dimensional transportation will gradually open the blueprint for urban air travel. See also Istat: average hourly wages up 0.6% in June

From August 25th to 28th, the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Conference was held in Beijing and Hainan. People from the global auto industry gathered again to discuss comprehensive electrification and global cooperation under the carbon neutral vision. Yesterday, the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Conference ended successfully. Leaders from all over the world and all walks of life talked about the new energy vehicle industry and discussed the future-oriented innovative technology route.

The conference clarifies the transformation direction of the automobile industry

Yesterday (August 28), the “2022 World New Energy Vehicle Conference Consensus” was officially released. The “consensus” proposed that it is necessary to firmly promote the comprehensive electrification transformation of the automobile industry, and accelerate the green and low-carbon development of commercial vehicles. , plug-in hybrid, fuel cell and other diversified automotive products; at the same time, further strengthen technological innovation and global cooperation in key technology fields such as hydrogen fuel cell, pure electric, zero-carbon fuel, battery, chip, etc., and give full play to automobile and smart energy , the synergistic benefits of the deep integration of intelligent transportation and smart city.

Strengthening global cooperation and promoting full electrification transformation are key measures for the automobile industry to respond to climate change, accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading, and achieve sustainable development. During the conference, “New Energy Vehicle and Renewable Energy Fusion Application Technical Guide” was also officially released, becoming the first application technical guide in the field of transportation and energy fusion, providing Chinese solutions and Chinese experience for the development of the global new energy vehicle industry.

The development of intelligent networked vehicles requires a “Chinese solution”

“Automakers are turning into technology companies, cars are gradually being connected to the cloud, and assisted driving has begun to show a trend of large-scale development.” Meng Pu, chairman of Qualcomm China, said in a keynote speech that the technology empowered by intelligent networking technology Cars have evolved from travel tools to smart terminals on wheels. Wireless connectivity and mobile computing technologies represented by 5G and AI are transforming the automotive industry, including supporting more advanced automotive manufacturing technologies, safer smart transportation systems, more personalized in-car interactive experiences, and new car sales and functions upgrade method, etc.

Li Keqiang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said in his keynote speech that ICVs are facing increasing security risk points and increasingly serious security threats. From the perspective of R&D and production, ICVs still have product management and identity identification issues; From the perspective of traffic supervision, there are still problems of access authority and legality; in commercial operations, there are still problems of commercial operation support and operation qualification; in terms of data security, there are still problems of information security and data governance.

“The development of intelligent networked vehicles requires Chinese solutions.” Academician Li Keqiang said that efforts should be made to solve the basic, common and key information security problems faced by intelligent networked vehicles.

Flying cars may lead urban air travel

The future sustainable development path and emerging technology route of the new energy vehicle industry have become hot topics in the industry. Representatives of various industries have drawn a blueprint for the future air travel system at the conference forum.

“Flying cars are a strong support to promote the development of the low-altitude economy in the future.” Li Jian, former deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said that the field of flying cars has great potential for development. In 2040, the global flying car market will grow to 150 million US dollars. There will be 100,000 flying cars speeding in the sky in 95 major cities around the world.

In this regard, Li Jian suggested to strengthen the coordination and support in research and development, operation, supervision and other aspects, lower the market access threshold, and accelerate the formation of scale effects; coordinate the classification of civil aviation, public security and other relevant departments to set up low-altitude airline networks; enterprises and research institutes are formed. A large-scale automobile industry alliance to jointly plan the technical direction and path.

Qu Xiaobo, a professor at Tsinghua University, also believes that low-altitude three-dimensional transportation is an inevitable trend in the future. “The trend of urbanization is unstoppable. The biggest problem it brings is traffic congestion. This is an unsolvable problem in two-dimensional space. It can only be solved by expanding to three-dimensional space.” From low-altitude collaborative logistics with drones, From commercial vertical take-off and landing aircraft to land-air amphibious aircraft, low-altitude three-dimensional transportation will gradually open the blueprint for urban air travel.