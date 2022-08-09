Home Business The World Robot Conference is about to hold another blowout in the intelligent robot sector｜On the market
Business

The World Robot Conference is about to hold another blowout in the intelligent robot sector｜On the market

by admin
The World Robot Conference is about to hold another blowout in the intelligent robot sector｜On the market

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-08-09 17:07:31

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The intelligent robot sector is blowing out again today. As of the close, the daily limit of 20% of Buke shares, the 4th consecutive board of Southern Seiko, the daily limit of more than 10 shares of Jinglun Electronics, Jinzi Tianzheng, Dongxu Lantian, Fenglong, Tongda Power, Yujing, etc. Or more than 10%. In terms of news, the 2022 World Robot Conference will be unveiled at the Beijing Eichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center from August 18 to 21.

The World Robot Conference is about to hold another blowout in the intelligent robot sector｜On the market

The intelligent robot sector is blowing out again today. As of the close, the daily limit of 20% of Buke shares, the 4th consecutive board of Southern Seiko, the daily limit of more than 10 shares of Jinglun Electronics, Jinzi Tianzheng, Dongxu Lantian, Fenglong, Tongda Power, Yujing, etc. Or more than 10%. In terms of news, the 2022 World Robot Conference will be unveiled at the Beijing Eichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center from August 18 to 21.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Shuangxing New Materials' first-quarter net profit is expected to increase by 25%-35%, and the five major sectors are developing rapidly_Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

For JP Morgan, cryptocurrencies have “hit rock bottom”....

S&P: carbon price is set to rise with...

Mise: the “Good Fairs” arrives, from 9 September...

Shenzhen Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau issued 17...

Gas on parity: EU gas reduction plan underway...

The Ministry of Communications issued a document to...

Stock exchanges today 9 August: EU lists down,...

Silver: after a phase of weakness, expected recovery....

Shaanxi’s automobile production in the first half of...

Banks, profits up to € 6.8 billion. Uncertain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy