First Financial 2022-08-09 17:07:31 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The intelligent robot sector is blowing out again today. As of the close, the daily limit of 20% of Buke shares, the 4th consecutive board of Southern Seiko, the daily limit of more than 10 shares of Jinglun Electronics, Jinzi Tianzheng, Dongxu Lantian, Fenglong, Tongda Power, Yujing, etc. Or more than 10%. In terms of news, the 2022 World Robot Conference will be unveiled at the Beijing Eichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center from August 18 to 21.

The World Robot Conference is about to hold another blowout in the intelligent robot sector｜On the market