The world sky during Hajj: Airplanes line up towards Saudi Arabia

Six international airports in Saudi Arabia, four of which are among the top 100 airports in the world, are on high alert. These airports will receive 1.7 million pilgrims during the Hajj season arriving on 7,700 flights from all over the world. Many planes from global airlines will change their routes towards the largest country in the Middle East.

The Saudi aviation authority GACA has modernized its international airports, particularly those that receive Allah’s guests, in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj, the key instrument in the grand Hajj system. Four of these airports will be among the top 100 airports in the world by 2023, according to UK’s Skytrax, which ranks the top 550 airlines and airports worldwide.

Geographical distribution was taken into account when selecting the international and regional airports that will receive pilgrims 24 hours a day. According to official figures from the Saudi authorities, these airports are expected to host 7,700 flights during the 2023 Hajj season, carrying 1.7 million pilgrims.

The observation of thousands of pilgrim flights by GASTAT in recent years shows that in 2014 more than 1.3 million pilgrims were received by air, a number not far from the figure reached the following year.

The numbers rose especially during the 2018 hajj season, when Saudi airports took in 1.8 million pilgrims. Foreign pilgrims who traveled to Saudi Arabia by plane in 2019 accounted for 93% of the total, which reached 1.7 million foreign pilgrims. The Hajj and Umrah operations departments of the Ministry of Hajj at the six airports should therefore contribute effectively to the operational plan and have a high reception capacity to receive the pilgrims and transport them to their places of residence in the holy places.

Because of its experience in dealing with pilgrims, the Ministry of Hajj has taken proactive steps to save time and effort for other bodies and pilgrims. It has launched awareness campaigns in travelers’ countries to familiarize them with local aviation systems, customs, policies and life skills, in 11 languages ​​to ensure awareness messages reach as many people as possible.

At an official ministry event in Jeddah on June 4, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, said Saudi Arabia intends to increase the number of pilgrims in the coming years. He added that this is in line with the “Saudi Vision 2030” launched by the kingdom’s leadership.

