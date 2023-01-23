The world’s best hedge fund changed hands: Castle Investment netted $16 billion for clients last year



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 23 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)At the beginning of the new year, the historical performance benchmark of the global hedge fund industry has been raised again:To become the best hedge fund manager in the world, you have to earn at least $16 billion for your clients in a calendar year.

According to the calculation of LCH Investments, the FOF department of the Rothschild family, under the premise of deducting huge management fees,Ken Griffin’s Citadel still brought investors $16 billion in returns last year, breaking the record set by John Paulson in 2007 and becoming the best in history.

More than ten years ago, Paulson’s contrarian move was called “the greatest deal in history” by the world. He netted $15.6 billion in betting on the subprime mortgage crisis.

On the whole, Castle Investment, which has a management scale of US$54 billion, achieved a yield of 38.1% last year for its flagship fund. After including other products, the overall gross income reached US$28 billion, but the company charged investors nearly US$12 billion in management Fees and investment performance share. It is worth mentioning that nearly one-fifth of the company’s investors are its own employees.

A new top player in the hedge fund industry

After the outstanding performance last year,LCH also listed Castle Investment as the hedge fund manager with the highest cumulative return in the world, and this position has belonged to Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Fund for the past 7 years。

According to LCH calculations, the Bridgewater Fund, established in 1975, has brought investors a total of nearly US$58 billion in net returns, while the net return of Castle Investment, established in 1990, has reached US$65.9 billion.

The change also shows a generational shift in the Wall Street hedge fund industry.Among the top six hedge funds on the LCH rankings areDalio (Bridgewater), David Elliott Shaw (D·E Shaw), Israel Englander (Millennium), Paul Singer (Elliott) and other hedge funds The founders are all over 70 years old, George Soros (Soros Fund) is 92 years old, and his son is almost as old as Ken Griffin (54 years old) in the Mesozoic。

The emergence of Ken Griffin is also closely related to the great changes of the times. In the market environment last year, hedge funds that widely adopted different strategies generally achieved better results, while funds that “bet on technology stocks to rise” for a long time in the past collectively suffered. Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Fund suffered a huge loss of 56% last year. The fund also became “the most money-losing fund in history” with a single-year loss of US$18 billion, falling out of the top 20 best hedge funds in LCH history .

In last year’s huge shock, the top 20 best hedge funds in LCH history achieved a total net return of US$22.4 billion, while the entire hedge fund industry lost US$208 billion.