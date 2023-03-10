According to the global monthly mobile phone model sales tracking report released by the research firm CounterPoint Research, the best-selling smartphone in 2022 is the iPhone 13, which alone accounts for 28% of iPhone sales, nearly one-third proportion.

The iPhone 14 released last year only ranked seventh on the best-selling list. For this reason, “Why the iPhone 14 is not as good as the iPhone 13” was also on Weibo’s hot search.

So the question is, why did the sales performance of the new mobile phone iPhone 14 released last year lose to the previous generation? In fact, the sales performance of the iPhone 14 series was much worse than that of the iPhone 13 when it was first launched.

The data shows that the sales volume of the iPhone 14 series in the first three days of its launch was 987,000 units, which is 11% lower than that of the iPhone 13 series. As for the reason, everyone should know that Apple squeezes toothpaste.

To put it simply, compared to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 can be said to have almost no upgrades, especially the standard version. Not only are the processors of the previous generation used, but there is no change in appearance, screen refresh rate, etc.Squeezing toothpaste + perfunctory approach makes consumers completely uninterested in this phone.

in addition,For the Pro series with upgraded chips and smart islands, on the one hand, the performance upgrade is relatively small, and the biggest change is only the appearance of the smart island.On the other hand, because the price is too high, a large number of consumers are also dissuaded.

Another detail is that before the release of the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 13 underwent a wave of price cuts. From the perspective of cost performance, the iPhone 14 series has no advantage, and consumers will naturally choose the iPhone 13.

To put it bluntly, Apple didn’t put much thought into the iPhone 14 series at all. From the Double Eleven event, it can be seen that the iPhone 14 Double Ten has been reduced by 1000+. Dare I ask where I have seen Apple’s price cuts before.

It is also worth mentioning that,Among the TOP 10 most sold single products in the world in 2022, 8 are from Apple and 2 are from Samsung. None of the domestic mobile phones are on the list, and the entire army is wiped out.

Looking back at the global smartphone best-selling list in recent years,The results of domestic models appear to be very dismal. In contrast to Apple’s battle situation, it occupies more than half of the top ten seats almost every year.

I really don’t understand. Whenever Apple releases a new phone, everyone complains about Apple’s lack of sincerity and lack of innovation, but every time Apple is always ranked in the top few lists, especially in terms of sales, domestic mobile phones are always a little bit behind.

But if you think about it carefully, Apple mainly wins in terms of core technology and product ecology, which is exactly what domestic manufacturers lack. Finally, I would like to ask everyone, which iPhone 13, iPhone 14, or domestic mobile phone did you buy last year?