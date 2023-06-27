The world’s first 16 MW offshore wind turbine achieved these breakthroughs at a height of 152 meters →

“Threading the needle” at a height of 100 meters

The world‘s first 16-megawatt wind turbine was installed at the offshore wind farm in Pingtan, Fujian. Yesterday, the main engine room of the 16MW wind turbine was hoisted into place. Today, the key link of unit installation: the ultra-long blade with a length of 123 meters is installed offshore, which is also the longest wind turbine blade in the installation stage in my country. Starting at 7 o’clock this morning, the first blade of the wind turbine began to be hoisted. At present, the first blade has been installed smoothly after a morning of installation. Let us review the blade installation process of “threading the needle” at a height of 100 meters through a short video.

152 meters high altitude hit!The installation of the first blade is about to be completed

What is the latest progress now? Let’s go to the scene to have a look immediately. We can see that there is already a blade horizontally in midair. Inside the hub of the fan, the staff is fastening the bolts at the connection between the blade and the hub. CCTV reporter Wang Shiyu I also followed the operation team to the 152-meter-high wind turbine cabin, and we will connect with her right away.

Reporter’s visit: Baihetan makes offshore operations “like walking on flat ground”

It is quite difficult to install the 123-meter ultra-long wind turbine blades at high altitudes. Coupled with the influence of wind and waves on the sea, it brings greater difficulties to the installation operation. How to ensure that the offshore installation operation can be as “like walking on flat ground” as on land? The installation platform “Baihetan” contributed a lot.

CCTV reporter Zhang Congjing: I am at the Fujian Offshore Wind Farm of the China Three Gorges Corporation, and the big guy next to me is the Baihetan, the installation platform for the 16MW offshore wind turbine. It is one of the most advanced wind power installation platforms independently developed by my country. There are 120-meter “long legs” below and 130-meter “giant arms” above, which can lift more than 1,300 family cars. The deck area is equivalent to 10 basketball courts, and it can stand still in huge waves.

As the latest generation of wind turbine installation ship independently developed by my country, it is equipped with a stable and high-precision ship dynamic positioning system, which can overcome the influence of complex sea conditions such as wind, waves and currents, and accurately locate the wind turbine installation position.

After that, it will transform into “Optimus Prime” and stand on the sea surface, relying on the four “legs” that are firmly embedded in the seabed at a depth of 70 meters. Hoisting.

CCTV reporter Zhang Congjing: The big crane next to me is the core equipment for the installation of offshore wind turbines. It has a lifting capacity of 2,000 tons and a lifting height of 170 meters above the sea surface. It is as stable as an “arm”. Grab the fan parts and use the “building blocks” method to complete the high-altitude assembly.

Before 2020, there is no domestic wind power installation ship that can meet the requirements of a water depth exceeding 40 meters and a wind turbine hub center height exceeding 130 meters. In order to promote the development of offshore wind power from the near sea to the far sea, my country has built the first domestic installation ship “Baihetan” that can meet the installation requirements of far-reaching sea wind turbines. , which can basically meet the installation requirements of offshore wind turbines during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period.

Breakthrough in localization of offshore wind turbine bearings

The core and key components of this 16 MW wind turbine have been 100% localized, and its main shaft bearing has ended the history that my country could not develop and manufacture the main bearing of super-large-capacity offshore wind turbines. Let us go to the manufacturer of the bearing with the reporter go and see.

In a bearing company located in Luoyang, Henan, Yin Shuangyang, a grinder, is operating a high-precision grinding machine to process and produce the main bearings of wind turbines. The bearing with a diameter of 3.2 meters is a big thing. Yin Shuangyang wants to stand it firmly on the workbench like an embroidery needle, and the error cannot exceed 0.01mm, which is equivalent to the error not exceeding the needle point of the embroidery needle.

Yin Shuangyang, Director of the Grinding Workshop of Luoyang LYC Bearing Co., Ltd.: For super-large spindle bearings, the processing difficulties are mainly due to the large product, thin mold wall, and easy deformation. Therefore, in the grinding process, one more knife or one less knife will bring about an error of about two thousandths of a millimeter. In the process of processing, we must not only act decisively, but also control it precisely like embroidery to ensure product quality.

The main shaft bearing is the core component of the wind turbine. Once the main shaft bearing of the offshore wind turbine fails, the impeller will not be able to rotate, and the unit will become a lump of iron. Most of the ultra-large-capacity offshore wind turbines are located in the offshore area. Once repaired and replaced, it is almost equivalent to rebuilding. Therefore, reliability is a common problem faced by all offshore wind turbine main shaft bearings. In the industry, the service life of offshore wind power main shaft bearings is generally 20 years. Luozhou has extended the service life of 16 MW offshore wind turbines to 25 years through innovation in product design and process manufacturing.

Yu Haibo, General Manager of Luoyang LYC Bearing Co., Ltd.: The successful development of Luozhou 16 MW platform wind power main shaft bearing has refreshed the development record of my country’s high-power wind power main bearing. turning point.

