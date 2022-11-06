Starting today (November 6), the China International Import Expo will usher in four consecutive days of new product releases, many of which are world debuts and Asian debuts. Domestic exhibitors also brought more self-designed products.

CCTV reporter Chen Bo:The first centralized release event of this CIIE today was held on the new product release stage behind me. In my hand, this is the program list for today’s centralized release of new products, which covers 28 products from the consumer field to the technical equipment field. companies with a total of 40 new products, technologies and services.

Audience Liu Ning:You can participate in various activities they hold according to your own preferences, which is quite convenient.

Starting today, all new product launches will be broadcast live through the “New Products Collection” section of the CCTV news client of the main station.

Li Wei, director of “New Products at the Import Expo”:The highlights of this year’s “New Products Collection at the Import Expo”, first of all, pay special attention to energy conservation and emission reduction. Many companies bring their new products to help achieve China‘s ecological goals, and the other is the digital economy, which is also a hot spot for many companies to transform.

In addition to the centralized release in the new product release area, a large number of new products were unveiled at each booth. The thinnest glass in the world with a thickness of only 1/5 of the diameter of a human hair, a barrier-free car that can efficiently serve the travel needs of the elderly, an AI magic mirror, a smart girl’s box, and many new products and scenes showing the future of life and cutting-edge technology. Deep integration. In more starters and debuts, green and low-carbon are still the mainstream.

Exhibitor Xu Youjie:Air capsule is a green and environmentally friendly e-commerce package that uses 40% of air to replace raw materials, and it can be recycled and regenerated.

This year, domestic exhibitors also brought more independent products to the Expo.

Exhibitor Li Gen:Now our new products are becoming more and more trendy and younger, and through the platform of the China International Import Expo, the going out of the trendy culture has become our new growth point.

The second day of the China International Import Expo will be held today, and a series of activities will be held today, such as a promotion meeting for old exhibitors, a trade and investment matchmaking meeting, and an exhibitor alliance meeting.

(CCTV reporter Wang Yanyuequn Liu Ying Zhu Hong Chen Bo Tang Lei Tian Qiyong Wang Yifan Zhang Cheng Li Hui)