On October 15, a press conference on the implementation of the duty-free shopping policy for tourists on outlying islands in Hainan revealed that on September 29, two duty-free shops in outlying islands in Hainan were approved according to procedures. Among them, one in Haikou will officially open for business on October 28, and will become the world‘s largest single duty-free shop after opening. In this regard, Bai Wenxi, chief economist of IPG China, told reporters that this will promote the development of shopping tours on Hainan Tourism Island.

At the press conference, Yao Lei, a first-level inspector of the Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce, said that with the approval of the establishment of two duty-free shops, the layout of duty-free shops in the outlying islands of Hainan will be more complete, and the number of cities and counties involved in duty-free operations in outlying islands will increase from three to four. , the number of duty-free shops on outlying islands will increase from 10 to 12. After the opening of the two duty-free shops, the operating area of ​​the duty-free shops on the outlying islands of the province will more than double from the existing 220,000 square meters to more than 500,000 square meters, greatly improving the passenger carrying capacity and providing consumers with better shopping options and shopping experience.

The reporter learned that it has been 11 years since the Hainan outlying island duty-free policy was implemented in 2011. On April 20 of that year, the Sanya duty-free shop was officially opened, and the Hainan outlying island tax-free policy was officially implemented. In 2020, a major adjustment was made to the tax-free policy for outlying islands. The tax-free shopping quota for outlying island tourists was increased to 100,000 yuan per person per year, and duty-free goods were increased to 45 categories. The shopping objects covered all outlying island travelers. , return to the island to pick up” and other convenient delivery methods.

Masha from Jinan, Shandong told reporters that the cosmetics she used used to need to be purchased by purchasing agents to save some money, but now she can stock up on products for a year after going to Hainan once, and she can travel with her family and complete travel and shopping in one go. Yao Qian from Wuhan, Hubei also said that the cosmetics she uses a year need 10,000 yuan to buy at the counter, but she can save 2,000 to 3,000 yuan in duty-free shops, which is equivalent to saving a travel ticket. Friends now also choose to go shopping in Hainan. The increase in duty-free shops will undoubtedly give them more choices.

Bai Wenxi, chief economist of IPG China, told reporters that Hainan’s move will provide consumers with better shopping choices and shopping experience, attracting more people to travel and shop on the island. For example, many people go to Hong Kong, sometimes not just for tourism, but for shopping. The newly added duty-free shops in Hainan will increase its tourism attractiveness and promote the development of shopping tours on Hainan Tourism Island.