These abilities are all the more amazing when you know that GPT-4 is not specifically programmed for these challenges. “The GPT models were optimized solely for the task of predicting the next word on the Internet,” says AI expert Gallwitz.

“It’s actually a ludicrous idea that it works. But beyond a certain amount of data and parameters, the model has developed capabilities that I thought impossible three years ago.” GPT-4 can handle more than 25,000 words in one context in this process, eight times more than its predecessor.