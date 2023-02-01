The worst AMD in the industry environment for more than 20 years: PC is not dead!

Judging from the data, the PC industry has once again entered a cold winter. The decline in shipments in the third quarter of last year alone was the highest in nearly 20 years (Gartner caliber).

Such weak performance is naturally passed on to leading chip manufacturers such as Intel and AMD. Intel’s poor financial report is obvious to all. Although AMD maintained growth, it mainly benefited from data center and embedded business, client processor and gaming business, both of which declined in the fourth quarter. CEO Lisa Su said it was because customers were busy clearing inventory.

However, for 2023, Su Zifeng remains cautiously optimistic.

She believes that PC computers bottomed out in the first quarter and slowed down in the first half of the year, but growth will resume in the second half of the year. It is expected that the annual shipments will decline by about 10%, and a significant recovery will begin in 2024.

For AMD, the client processor and game business revenue will still decline in the first quarter of this year, with total revenue falling by 10%. Su Zifeng pointed out that AMD will further gain market share and win long-term growth by optimizing its product mix. She also said that this year, the number of notebook models using AMD chips has increased by 25%, and more than 250 types will be put on the market.