Home Business The worst AMD in the industry environment for more than 20 years: PC is not dead! –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
Business

The worst AMD in the industry environment for more than 20 years: PC is not dead! –Fast technology–Technology changes the future

by admin

The worst AMD in the industry environment for more than 20 years: PC is not dead!

2023-02-01 19:26:03 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Judging from the data, the PC industry has once again entered a cold winter. The decline in shipments in the third quarter of last year alone was the highest in nearly 20 years (Gartner caliber).

Such weak performance is naturally passed on to leading chip manufacturers such as Intel and AMD. Intel’s poor financial report is obvious to all. Although AMD maintained growth, it mainly benefited from data center and embedded business, client processor and gaming business, both of which declined in the fourth quarter. CEO Lisa Su said it was because customers were busy clearing inventory.

However, for 2023, Su Zifeng remains cautiously optimistic.

She believes that PC computers bottomed out in the first quarter and slowed down in the first half of the year, but growth will resume in the second half of the year. It is expected that the annual shipments will decline by about 10%, and a significant recovery will begin in 2024.

For AMD, the client processor and game business revenue will still decline in the first quarter of this year, with total revenue falling by 10%. Su Zifeng pointed out that AMD will further gain market share and win long-term growth by optimizing its product mix. She also said that this year, the number of notebook models using AMD chips has increased by 25%, and more than 250 types will be put on the market.

See also  AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor review: slightly better gaming performance than Ryzen 9 7950X

The worst AMD in the industry environment for more than 20 years: PC is not dead!

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Fed, from Powell new anti-inflation move: he raises...

800W tactical nuclear bomb! NVIDIA Titan RTX Ada...

Cars: the 10 best-selling in Italy in January...

4Q22 ABS public offering fund holdings: Back to...

The Telecom game reopens: the Americans of Kkr...

Auto, the Chinese Mg conquer 1% of the...

Cheaper than SSD and undead!Net loss of 440...

Kkr ready to launch an offer on Tim’s...

Gold Asian market: Gold prices remain unchanged Investors...

EU energy, renewables beat gas for the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy