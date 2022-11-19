The billionaire investor Carl Icahn he does not indulge in optimism and still foresees dark times for the markets. “The worst is yet to come,” Icahn cut short, warning that “inflation is a terrible thing” and “you can’t cure it.” Speaking at MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas in Money Festival, the number one of Icahn Enterprises focused on the mistake made by central banks of having printed too much money and thinking that the party would never end. “And the party’s over,” says the 2022 billionaire investor.

Icahn in recent months had suggested to the Fed to be bold and raise rates by 100 basis points.

Carl Icahn does not abandon the shares

Said this, Icahn does not suggest abandoning stocks entirely. From the audience in the Q&A session Icahn was asked what stocks are cheap right now and he hinted at CVR Energy, an energy company mainly active in the refinery sector. The 86-year-old investor believes the stock is “pretty cheap, even if it’s come out a lot.” In the third quarter of 2022, CVR Energy reported net sales of $2.7 billion, compared to $1.9 billion in the same period last year.

According to the latest 13F filing, Icahn held 71.2 million shares of CVR Energy as of the end of September, worth about $2.06 billion at the time. Shares of CVR Energy are up 126% since the start of 2022.

Another title in the Icahn orbit is CVR Partners, limited partnership created by CVR Energy to own, operate and grow its nitrogen fertilizer business. “The fertilizer business, to me, is big business today,” Icahn says.

Recession on the horizon and inflation will not disappear

The rise in equities over the last month and a half, which had its epicenter last Thursday with leaps of 5.5% in the S&P 500 and 7.35% in the Nasdaq, has not changed the negative view of Carl Icahn, which sees a recession still on the horizon and remains cautious on equity. “We keep our portfolio hedged,” Icahn told CNBC’s “Closing Bell Overtime” last week. “I’m still very, very bearish on what’s going to happen…. I still think we’re in a bear market.”

Stocks staged a big comeback on Thursday Nov. 10 after the October consumer price reading fueled speculation that inflation has peaked. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,200 points to post its biggest one-day gain since May 2020. The S&P 500 jumped 5.5% in its biggest rally since April 2020.

Big bear-market rallies often occur because of large short positions built up during the downturn, Icahn said. While the inflation report has shown some signs of easing, the founder and chairman of Icahn Enterprises believes price pressures are stronger than previously thought due to wage hikes. “Inflation is not going to go away, not in the short run,” Icahn said. “We will have higher wage inflation. Many people don’t want to work.”

The combination of higher interest rates and an inverted yield curve has led Icahn to believe that a recession is inevitable. The consumer price index rose 0.4% in the month and 7.7% from a year ago, compared with Dow Jones estimates which called for increases of 0.6% and 7.9%. The Federal Reserve has implemented a series of aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to reduce inflation, which is hovering at its highest level since the early 1980s.

“I think the Fed did what it had to do,” Icahn said. “I think it came late to raise interest rates. But I don’t think inflation is over…. I lived through the 70s. It took years and years and years to get over it. You can’t wave a magic wand to get inflation through.”