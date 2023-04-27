Home » The worst operating profit of Samsung Electronics in the first quarter in 14 years plummeted by 95%, and the chip loss was 4.58 trillion won
Business

The worst operating profit of Samsung Electronics in the first quarter in 14 years plummeted by 95%, and the chip loss was 4.58 trillion won

by admin
The worst operating profit of Samsung Electronics in the first quarter in 14 years plummeted by 95%, and the chip loss was 4.58 trillion won

China Business News 2023-04-27 16:03:03

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Samsung Electronics reported its worst quarterly profit in 14 years on Thursday. Samsung Electronics’ first-quarter operating profit was 640.2 billion won, down 95 percent from 14.12 trillion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 18 percent to 63.74 trillion won. Net profit was 1.57 trillion won, down 86.1% year-on-year. Samsung Electronics said its chip business lost 4.58 trillion won in the first quarter, its first loss in 14 years.

The worst operating profit of Samsung Electronics in the first quarter in 14 years plummeted by 95%, and the chip loss was 4.58 trillion won

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

