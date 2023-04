The worst operating profit of Samsung Electronics in the first quarter in 14 years plummeted by 95%, and the chip loss was 4.58 trillion won

Samsung Electronics reported its worst quarterly profit in 14 years on Thursday. Samsung Electronics’ first-quarter operating profit was 640.2 billion won, down 95 percent from 14.12 trillion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 18 percent to 63.74 trillion won. Net profit was 1.57 trillion won, down 86.1% year-on-year. Samsung Electronics said its chip business lost 4.58 trillion won in the first quarter, its first loss in 14 years.

