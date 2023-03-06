Stock market guru Jim Rogers is now 80 years old. The world view of the “Indiana Jones of finance” has become extremely darkened, as a recent conversation with him shows.

Was hat Jim Rogers not experienced everything: in 1973 he had with the hedge fund pioneer George Soros founded the Quantum fund, which achieved a return of more than 4,000 percent in a decade. Only 37 years young, the American then decided to retire early. The winning streak, he said at the time, could not be repeated anyway.

He then toured the world in a Mercedes for three years, set a record for the longest drive – and reinvented himself as a writer.

More and more dangers

So, now 80 years old, Rogers looks back on a career that has rightly earned him the reputation of the “Indiana Jones of finance”, after the hero one Movie trilogy by director Steven Spielberg. However, the stock exchange guru, who now lives in Singapore, does not view events on the financial markets with calm composure, but rather with surprising pessimism.

He explained this to the British financial portal «Financial News» (Item subject to payment). “It is obvious to me that the next problem in the markets or with the economy will be the worst of my entire life,” said the veteran. Economic problems will increase over the next decade, Rogers believes, and since the 2008 financial crisis, debt has shot up to dangerous levels.

Window was Faber

This makes Rogers, who likes to appear in a smart suit and colored bow tie, sound almost as gloomy as the American economist Nouriel Roubini or the Swiss stock market guru Marc Faber, who likes to be known as “Dr. Doom» was titled.

The investment legend, who for years always approached the next horizon in the Mercedes, does not see a silver lining. The leading central banks have recognized that the economy has a problem with inflation. “But,” Rogers said, “I’m not sure central banks have gotten this problem under control yet.”



