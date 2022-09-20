Recently, the Xiaomi Mi 11 series mobile phones have attracted widespread public attention due to quality problems. “ Don’t know when is the next time to burn the motherboard? “Some first-time users posted after-sales service records, saying that their Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has undergone three repairs.

Some users complained that they bought Xiaomi Mi 11 with their first salary, and they failed three times a year, and the screen burned and blackened for no reason. The mobile phone data had been cleared three times due to quality problems.

Digital blogger “Technology Xiaonai” said, “I didn’t expect that the Mi 11 with Wi-Fi burning was just sent for sale yesterday afternoon. Today, the Mi 11 is directly on the hot search. It seems that there are indeed many friends who have the same problem.”

It is worth mentioning that the previous renewal policy “ended” with the production stop of Xiaomi Mi 11. According to media reports, starting from September 15, 2022, the customer complaint about the WiFi burning problem of Xiaomi Mi 11 series models will only support the maintenance of the motherboard service, and will no longer support replacement and refund processing. Some Xiaomi customer service said that since the production of Xiaomi Mi 11 has been discontinued, there is no way to provide replacement services.

Since the replacement of the motherboard is a maintenance, this means that the 7-day failure return, 15-day replacement, and one-year warranty that were previously available after the new machine will no longer be provided.

As a high-end flagship mobile phone product line, the digital series is an important pawn for Xiaomi to hit the high-end market. Xiaomi Mi 11 was released on December 28, 2020, and the standard version starts at 3999 yuan. Since its listing, many users have complained that the machine has quality problems.

Sohu Technology once joined the Mi 11 user rights protection group and found that the number of rights defenders reached 1,833. WiFi failure, motherboard burning, black screen for no reason, and abnormal heating of mobile phones are the problems reported by users, and the models involve Xiaomi 11/11 Pro/11 Ultra.

On August 6 last year, Xiaomi launched the “Service Policy on Special Issues of Xiaomi 11 Series Products”. Xiaomi said that for the special WIFI problems that occurred in the Xiaomi Mi 11 series products, Xiaomi supports replacement of new phones after after-sales inspection.

Despite the constant quality problems, the shipments of the Mi 11 Standard Edition are not small. According to Couterpoint data, the domestic shipment data of Mi 10, Mi 11, and Mi 12 within 5 months after the release is quite different, and the shipment volume of Mi 11 is higher than that of Mi 10 and Mi 12.

Couterpoint pointed out that the first month sales of Mi 12/ Mi 12 Pro dropped by nearly 60% compared to the first month of Mi 11/ Mi 11 Pro.

(Note: Mi 12 and Mi 12 Pro will be on sale on December 31, 2021; Mi 11 will be on sale on January 1, 2021; Mi 11 Pro will be on sale on April 2, 2021.)