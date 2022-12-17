The year-end fund ranking battle is back again, is the former champion okay?

There are only two weeks left before the 2022 public fund annual performance closing battle, and the battle for fund performance is fiercely staged.

A series of questions followed.

Who is the biggest winner this year, and what style wins?

The fund champions of the past, such as Yu Guang, Ren Zesong, Wang Junzheng, Song Kun, Lin Peng, Liu Gesong, Zhao Yi, Cui Chenlong, etc., are they doing well this year?

What exactly affects the performance of champion fund managers; whether their respective styles adapt to this year, and what logic and style are behind this year’s report card? ; Under the torrent of the times and the market, who goes with the wind and who goes against the water, what are the rules?

Towards the end of the year, the fund ranking battle is on the rise again.

In 2022, the capital market will be under great pressure, and there will be two major corrections during the year, two bottoms, one at the end of April and the other at the end of September.

There are not many funds that can escape the two sharp drops. As of December 14, the average return rate of ordinary stock funds this year was -16.72%, and the average return rate of partial stock hybrid funds was -15.88%.

There are 3,682 active equity funds (including common stock type, flexible allocation type, partial stock hybrid type, and balanced hybrid type) established before 2022 (consolidated statistics of Class A/C shares). As of December 14, only 142 active equity funds had positive returns, accounting for 4%; 3,540 had negative returns, accounting for 96%.

Among them, the highest return rate this year is Wanjia macro timing multi-strategy. It is also the only active equity fund with a performance of over 60% this year. Compared with the fund’s return rate of -48.45%, the difference between the first and last performance is about 109 percentage points.

Huang Hai became the biggest winner this year. He is the deputy general manager of Wanjia Fund. The 3 funds he manages rank among the top 3 in the annual return list. Specifically, Wanjia Macro Timing Multi-Strategy Fund 60.14%, Wanjia Xinli Fund 54.69%, Wanjia Selection A Fund 46.16%.

If there is no accident, Huang Hai will take the top three active equity funds this year.

Wanjia’s macro timing and multiple strategies managed by Huang Hai increased from 82 million yuan at the beginning of the year to 1.822 billion yuan at the end of the third quarter, an increase of 2121.95%, more than 21 times.

Overall, at the end of the third quarter, Huanghai’s heavy positions were concentrated in the oil, coal, and real estate industries.

Taking Wanjia’s macro timing multi-strategy with the highest return this year as an example, the top ten holdings of the fund at the end of the third quarter are:CNOOC、Lu’an Environmental Energy、Shanxi Coking Coal、Shaanxi Coal Industry、Huaibei Mining、China Coal Energy、China Shenhua、Huayang shares、Gemdale Group、welcome tribute wine。

This year, those who win coal win the world. Coal and oil are far ahead, and real estate has also begun to exert strength in the fourth quarter.

As of December 25th, among CITIC’s 30 first-tier industry indexes this year, coal has risen the fastest, reaching 23.86%, followed by consumer services and transportation, with 6.82% and 5.42% respectively, and real estate ranked No. Four, at -0.33%.

As for Huanghai’s focus on investing in coal and real estate this year, which outperforms other industries by a large margin, we must understand it from a “top-down” perspective.

Huang Hai said that this year is a big year of macro fluctuations. The policy cycle and interest rate fluctuations have more impact on stock prices than the industry prosperity itself, so more needs to be understood from the top down.

To sum up, this year’s macro fluctuations mainly come from two factors: one is the Fed’s continuous and unexpected interest rate hikes under high global inflation; the other is the repeated disturbances of the epidemic to the domestic economy. The former brought a big market for global energy stocks, and the latter made investors have stronger expectations for domestic policies to stabilize growth, especially in the real estate sector.

Huang Hai said that in addition to the macro, another reason is that the structural market in the past three years has made equity assets over-allocated in the style of growth stocks, and significantly under-allocated in financial and cyclical value stocks. Especially in an environment of internal and external uncertainties like this year, companies with low valuations, high dividends, and stable performance are scarce resources. There will inevitably be a process of rebalancing from growth stocks to value stocks in asset allocation. This rebalancing process is still ongoing.

When Huang Hai summarized his investment strategy this year, he said that he mainly combined “top-down” and “bottom-up”, and looked for industries and companies with the best performance growth and valuation matching from the perspective of the supply side. company.

Regarding the rebound in the market at the end of the year, Huang Hai believes that, on the one hand, due to the downturn in the US economic data, the Fed’s interest rate hike expectations have slowed down significantly, and the exchange rate of the US dollar against the RMB has stabilized; , the market’s economic expectations for next year began to turn optimistic.

“Under the background of strong expectations and weak reality, the A-share market will show a trend of shocks and bottoming out. We believe that with the gradual reduction of uncertainty and the effective implementation of macro policies, the A-share market is expected to usher in a solid long-term bottom next year. .” Huang Hai said.

For investment next year, Huang Hai is more optimistic about investment opportunities under the policy of stabilizing growth, especially industries with tight supply or clearing up, which will have better flexibility in the stage of demand recovery, such as upstream resource products and real estate industry chains; At the same time, we are also optimistic about high-quality consumer companies whose demand will gradually stabilize and recover in the future.

At present, the fourth active equity fund is Miao Weibin’s Jin Yuanshun’an Yuanqi 39.92%. This star fund is sought after because of its small drawdown and high returns.

Jinyuan Shun’an Yuanqi Fund has two characteristics: first, its holdings are extremely dispersed, with no single stock holding more than 1%, and the top ten holdings at the end of the third quarter are only 8.74%; second, the market value of holdings is very small, and the investment is tiny Most of the top ten heavily held stocks are undervalued small-cap stocks.

The fifth place is Yingda State-owned Enterprise Reform Theme 34.14% managed by Zhang Yuan and Tang Ge. The management scale of this fund is 155 million yuan. It is a small fund and has a lot of coal stocks.

For many years, there has been a “champion curse” in the fund industry, that is, funds with high performance in the previous year often perform mediocre in the next year.

Since 2012, the 10 annual income champion funds in the past 10 years, except that the champion in 2018 is a bond fund, which has risen by 2.57% this year as of December 14, the other 9 equity funds are in this year’s turbulent market Among them are negative returns, and some are even in the bottom of the same category.

For example, China Post Strategic Emerging Industry -39.77%, E Fund Emerging Growth -30.97%, Qianhai Open Source Public Utilities -28.08%, ABC-CA Industrial 4.0 Fund -26.55%, GF Shuangqing Upgrade A-23.52%, Dongfang Hongrui Hua LOF-24.69% and so on.

Industry insiders believe that many champion funds are themed funds that bet on the track. As the market style rotates, it is difficult to maintain excellent performance for a long time. At the same time, the star effect after becoming a champion attracts a large amount of funds, which increases the difficulty of subsequent operations to obtain excess returns.

How are former champion fund managers doing this year?

Yu Guang was the champion fund manager in 2012. The core competitiveness of Invesco Great Wall under its management rose by 31.7% that year, and the size of the fund was 1.664 billion yuan. Its management scale is 12.118 billion yuan.

After Yu Guang won the championship in 2012, he performed well in 2013 and 2014, ranking in the top 1/3 of the same category.

Yu Guang has been managing the core competitiveness of Invesco Great Wall since the end of 2011. During his tenure, the fund has increased by 410%, with an annualized return of 16%, ranking the top 6% in its category. The performance is very good.

This is the only one among the champion fund managers in the past 10 years, but this year’s return is -20.5%.

In 2013, the champion fund of China Post’s strategic emerging industries, fund manager Ren Zesong held a heavy position in small-cap growth stocks at the time, and won the championship after managing the fund for half a year. Ren Zesong has a heavy position in small and medium-sized ventures, which is in line with the market style from 2013 to 2015, and has won the top three public offering performance for three consecutive years.

But then in the bear market, the market style switched from small caps to large caps, and he continued to step on Lei LeTV,Erkang Pharmaceuticals(Rights protection) and other individual stocks fell to the altar.

After 2018, he switched to private equity. When he took over Jiyuan Assets in October 2018, it was at the low point of the A-share market, and then caught up with the two-year-long index market.

According to the private equity ranking website, Ren Zesong’s representative products have increased by more than 200% from the end of December 2018 to the end of December 2020.

Judging from this year’s performance, the private equity ranking website shows that after Ren Zesong took charge of Jiyuan Assets, the net value of his representative product “Jiyuan-Xiangrui No. 1” rose as high as 28.61% in October this year, but this private equity fund once retreated during the year More than 60%.

In 2014, ICBC Credit Suisse Financial Real Estate managed by Wang Junzheng won the championship. In the last quarter of that year, financial real estate exploded, and Wang Junzheng took advantage of the trend to win the champion fund manager. However, in 2015, the market turned to small and medium-sized enterprises, and their performance ranked low in the same category. Wang Junzheng is leaving this year.

In 2015, E Fund was emerging and growing. Song Kun, the fund manager at the time, was heavily involved in small-cap growth. Leaving in 2019.

In 2017, Lin Peng’s Dongfanghong Ruihua Shanghai, Hong Kong and Shenzhen won the championship. Lin Peng established Shanghai Harmony Huiyi Asset Management Co., Ltd. in June 2020, which is currently a private placement of tens of billions.

As of the end of October 2022, some funds under Harmony Huiyi have retraced more than 20% this year, and have retraced more than 30% since their establishment.

On October 28, Lin Peng apologized to the holders in “A Letter to the Holders of Harmonious Huiyi Vision Series Products”. He frankly stated that the past two years have been the most difficult time for him to work in the industry for more than 20 years. He has been in a state of “mental torture” for a long time, and the net value performance of the products is also very disappointing.

According to Lin Peng’s analysis, the biggest losses in his investment portfolio mainly come from two major areas. On the one hand, the investment in Hong Kong-listed Internet companies, and on the other hand, the most clearly researched, the most intensively researched, and the fundamentals are very good. Electronic company.

He admitted that his excessive obsession with mean reversion and insensitivity to the macro policy level made him fail to manage the risk of the portfolio psychologically and behaviorally, and did not make adequate plans for possible extreme risks, and he needed to learn profound lessons.

In 2019, GF Fund’s Liu Gesong has a heavy position in technology stocks, and the three funds under management take the top three active equity funds in 2019.

In 2020, the funds managed by Liu Gesong performed well, but in 2021, the performance of the funds managed by him did not perform well most of the time, and the rankings were relatively average. The 2019 champion fund, GF Shuangqing Upgrade Fund, will earn 4.41% in 2021. This year, the yield of GF Shuangqing upgrade is -23.52%, which is not good.

Zhao Yi, the champion fund manager in 2020, and Cui Chenlong, the champion fund manager in 2021, both have heavy positions in new energy. Since 2019, new energy has been on fire for three consecutive years.

The performance of new energy this year is mediocre. Zhao Yi resigned this year and joined Quanguo Fund Company. As the fund manager, Quanguo Xuyuan, which was established on October 15, has been held for three years. The issuance scale has reached 9.9 billion yuan, becoming the hottest this year. Active Equity Explosive Fund.

The 2021 Champion Fund Qianhai Open Source Public Utilities managed by the latest champion fund manager Cui Chenlong has a poor performance of -28.08% this year.

When reviewing the market trend in 2022, Cui Chenlong said, “2022 will be very stressful for investors and me personally, because the internal and external shocks will increase in 2022, which will put great pressure on the stock market.”

However, he believes that it is currently at the bottom of history, and he is optimistic about the entire capital market next year, especially the major investment directions of new energy: photovoltaics, energy storage, electric vehicles, synthetic biology, etc.

