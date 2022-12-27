Listen to the audio version of the article

Byd, Aiways, Chery, Xpeng, Nio and many more. In the coming months we will have to deal with a real invasion of brands and models, all strictly electric and Made in China. The push towards the forced electrification of the car imposed by the EU, with little technological neutrality, has the “collateral” effect of having opened the doors of Europe to the Chinese who, moreover, take advantage of the absence of products that the “traditional” manufacturers have highlighted in recent months between the effects of the pandemic and those of the chip shortage. Only with time will it reveal the extent of this invasion from an industrial and occupational point of view. After all, what now seems to be an announced catastrophe (as the landing of the Japanese and Koreans seemed to be) actually improved the market and facilitated industry with the opening of factories in the old continent. And perhaps the same will happen with the houses of the dragon which could also, hungry for image, buy historical European brands. Many cars with a theoretical European passport are also made in China, such as Polestar (Volvo Group – Geely), some Teslas and the Smart #1. And there are brands like MG that are English by history but 100% Chinese. Furthermore, to understand Chinese cars, it is also necessary to overcome some biases: they are not all ugly, badly built and cheap. The latest models are aesthetically pleasing, have passed the EuroNCAP crash tests with flying colors and the very latest proposals exhibit a great freshness of hi-tech and infotainment ideas, which many European manufacturers lack.