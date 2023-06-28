The year-on-year decline in the profits of industrial enterprises has narrowed for three consecutive months, and the equipment manufacturing industry has become the biggest bright spot – yqqlm

(Original title: The year-on-year decline in the profits of industrial enterprises has narrowed for three consecutive months, and the equipment manufacturing industry has become the biggest bright spot)

News from our newspaper (Reporter Liu Yang) According to the information on the website of the National Bureau of Statistics on June 28, from January to May 2023, the total profit of industrial enterprises above designated size in the country was 2,668.89 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 18.8%. Monthly continued to narrow by 1.8 percentage points; in May, the profits of industrial enterprises above designated size fell by 12.6% year-on-year, and the rate of decline was significantly narrowed by 5.6 percentage points compared with April. It has rebounded for three consecutive months, showing a steady recovery trend.

The data further showed that the industrial added value in May increased by 3.5% year-on-year, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than that in April. The PPI decline in May expanded by 1.0 percentage points from April, the lowest level since March 2016. Under the premise of slowing revenue growth, the decline in profits has narrowed, mainly due to the recovery of operating income margins. From January to May, the operating income profit rate of industrial enterprises was 5.19%, an increase of 0.24 percentage points from the previous month, reaching the highest level this year. The increase in the profit margin of operating income is mainly due to the decline in expenses. From January to May, the cost per 100 yuan of revenue of enterprises was 8.31 yuan, which fell to the lowest level this year. The reduction in sales expenses and management expenses of enterprises, as well as the decline in financial expenses brought about by loose monetary policy, have all contributed to the recovery of operating income margins.

It is worth noting that the equipment manufacturing industry contributed the most to the growth of industrial profits in May. Its profits accounted for 39.6% of the industrial sector, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than that in April, and it drove the industrial profit growth of 4.6 percentage points. The profit of the equipment manufacturing industry increased by 15.2% year-on-year, maintaining double-digit growth for two consecutive months.

In addition, from the perspective of internal structure, due to the rapid growth of automobile sales, the booming production and sales of new energy vehicles and the low base, the profit of the automobile manufacturing industry increased by 1.02 times; the electrical machinery industry was affected by new energy such as photovoltaic equipment and lithium-ion batteries. Driven by products, profits increased by 27.3%; general equipment, special equipment, and instrumentation industries were driven by products such as central air-conditioning, medical equipment, and industrial automatic control systems, and profits increased by 30.9%, 27.7%, and 26.6% respectively. In addition, the profits of the electricity, heating, gas and water production and supply industries in May increased by 35.9% year-on-year, continuing to maintain rapid growth. As the hot weather continued, the demand for electricity increased sharply, and the profit of the power industry increased by 40.7%. With the restoration of demand, the decline in the profits of the consumer goods manufacturing industry has narrowed, the profits of the leather shoemaking and textile and clothing industries have increased significantly year-on-year respectively, and the profit growth of the wine, beverage, refined tea, and food manufacturing industries has accelerated.

At the same time, the progress of destocking continued to accelerate. In May, the growth rate of finished goods inventories of industrial enterprises was 3.2%, a drop of 2.7 percentage points from April, the lowest level since February 2020. Actual inventory increased by 7.8% year-on-year, down 1.7 percentage points from April. In May, the finished goods inventory index in the manufacturing PMI fell to 48.9%, and the raw material inventory fell to 47.6%.

“The profit performance of industrial enterprises in May was slightly better than expected, mainly due to the recovery of operating income margins, but constraints such as weak PPI performance are still relatively obvious. In this case, enterprises have accelerated the process of actively destocking, and the speed of capital turnover has slowed down. The asset-liability ratio is passively raised. It is expected that the profit decline of industrial enterprises will continue to narrow. On the one hand, PPI will bottom out in the middle of the year, and the drag of prices on revenue and profits will weaken; It is expected to drive the recovery of industrial production.” Wen Bin, chief economist of Minsheng Bank, analyzed.

