The yen is hard to look up!Japan’s high inflation tests the central bank’s dovish policy, but Kuroda may maintain stability until he leaves office



Japan’s core CPI rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, the fastest pace in eight years and surpassing the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for the sixth consecutive month, data released on Friday showed, adding to the BOJ’s dovish tone. Policies are being tested.

The data underscores mounting price pressures in Japan, as companies continue to pass on rising import costs (in part due to a slump in the yen). These pressures have kept the market speculating that the Bank of Japan will adjust its ultra-low interest rate policy in the future.

The inflation data underscores the dilemma the BOJ faces: its attempt to prop up a weakened economy by keeping interest rates ultra-low, which in turn fuels an unwelcome depreciation of the yen and drives up import costs.

The national core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food but includes fuel prices, rose in line with median market expectations and extended August’s 2.8% gain. That was the fastest pace since September 2014, data on Friday showed.

Growing price pressures in Japan, with the yen falling below the key psychological 150 level against the dollar, may keep speculation that the Bank of Japan will adjust its dovish stance in the coming months.

Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, said: “The current price hike is mainly due to rising import costs, not strong demand. Kuroda may spend the remainder of his term. Maintain policy until April, but the key is whether the government will tolerate this.”

Analysts said the data increased the likelihood that the Bank of Japan will raise its consumer inflation forecast at its policy meeting next week.

The Bank of Japan’s closely watched CPI excluding fresh food and energy prices, a key gauge of the underlying strength of inflation, rose 1.8 percent in September from a year earlier, up from a 1.6 percent rise in August.

Inflation remains subdued compared with price gains in other major economies and the Bank of Japan has pledged to keep interest rates ultra-low, remaining an outlier amid a global wave of monetary policy tightening.

USD/JPY daily chart

At 13:33 on October 21st, Beijing time, USD/JPY reported 150.382/391