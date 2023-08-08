The Yen Weakens as BOJ Warns of Foreign Exchange Volatility Impact

Yen Weakens After BOJ’s Warning on Foreign Exchange Volatility

In a surprise move, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has adjusted its yield curve control program, causing the yen to weaken. The central bank acknowledged that exchange rate issues are taken into account when making policy decisions, a stance that seemed to contradict its previous statements.

Kazuo Ueda, a BOJ member, stated in a post-policy meeting news conference last month that foreign exchange volatility played a role in pushing the BOJ to raise 10-year yields above 0.5 percent. This statement surprised many BOJ watchers, as the central bank had previously emphasized that currency policy falls under the finance ministry’s purview.

Hiroshi Miyazaki, a senior economist at Mizuho Research Technology, noted that Ueda’s comments indicated the BOJ’s concern about the trend of the exchange rate. Miyazaki believed that Ueda’s intention was to issue a warning to market participants and convey the message more clearly.

Despite Ueda’s warning, the yen fell to a low of 143.89 per dollar last week as U.S. Treasury yields rose after Fitch Ratings downgraded the country’s credit rating. Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank, interpreted Ueda’s remarks as a warning of yen weakness. However, he also stated that Ueda’s inclusion of the exchange rate as a factor may increase the market’s depreciation towards the yen and test the BOJ’s tolerance for a weaker yen.

The BOJ announced last month that it would control the 10-year yield with greater flexibility, allowing it to fluctuate within a 0.5 percent range. Ueda explained that the side effects of the yield curve control policy (YCC) and the need to calm financial market volatility were reasons for revising the program. However, he reaffirmed the BOJ’s standard pledge not to target the exchange rate.

Shinichi Uchida, Ueda’s right-hand man, also emphasized the importance of currency market volatility in the policy decision.

Market participants are now wondering if the BOJ’s policy decisions will be more influenced by currency fluctuations. Naka Matsuzawa, chief strategist at Nomura Securities, said that while Ueda’s overall policy thinking aligns with other central banks, it was unusual for him to mention currency fluctuations as a factor behind the YCC adjustment. Matsuzawa suggested that the BOJ address potential expectations of rate hikes caused by yen weakness.

Atsushi Takeuchi, the former head of the BOJ’s foreign exchange department, commented on the ongoing market digestion of the BOJ’s policy adjustment. He stated that the yen’s movement depends on how the BOJ operates the bond market and where yields will stabilize. Takeuchi added that the BOJ’s position is to avoid any sudden action that could be detrimental to businesses and households and become a political issue.

The BOJ has intervened twice in the market last week to limit the rise in yields. Miyazaki of Mizuho Research believed that the BOJ could allow 10-year yields to rise to around 0.7% to narrow spreads. However, any movement above this level may face resistance from politicians and government officials, as it could significantly increase the cost of fiscal spending.

In Japan, the Ministry of Finance is responsible for foreign exchange rates, and any currency intervention is at the discretion of the Finance Minister. If the yen continues to weaken even with yields around 0.7%, there may be speculation about further action from the authorities.

In Japan, the Ministry of Finance is responsible for foreign exchange rates, and any currency intervention is at the discretion of the Finance Minister. If the yen continues to weaken even with yields around 0.7%, there may be speculation about further action from the authorities.