The Youth League Committee of Jiafu Group launched the Red May theme group day and group building activities

Release date: 2023-05-30 14:52

Information Sources:

Views:

5moon20Day,Jia FuThe Youth League Committee of the Group and Jiaxing UnicomYouth League Committee、Youth League Committee of Jiacheng Group、Youth League Committee of Jiaxing Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, Sichuan Youth League Working Committee in Jiaxingexistsea ​​saltJointly carry out group building and co-construction activities, further inherit the spirit of the May 4th Movement, strengthen the communication and exchange of co-construction units and the exchange of experience among youth cadres。

The young members of the league members of each unit followed in the footsteps of the commentator and entered“nuclear power world”，He successively visited the exhibition halls of China’s Nuclear Power Road, Nuclear Safety and Environmental Protection, etc. in the Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum, learned about the nuclear industry chain, basic scientific knowledge of nuclear energy, etc., and understoodChina Nuclear Power from“zero breakthrough”From independent design, manufacture and construction of mega-kilowatt nuclear power units, to owning independentKnowledgeProprietaryNo.The development history of the third generation nuclear power technology，fullto feel“The glory of the country”.

In front of the Monument to the Battle of Ganpu, where the New Fourth Army withdrew northwardthe majority of young people deeply cherish the great achievements of the revolutionary ancestors, mourn the sacrificed martyrs, andrevisitoath。

Afterwards, the youths carried out group building activities in the Energy Rainbow Valley. The rich programs attracted the wholehearted participation of the group members, broadened the youth’s social circle, and enhanced the cohesion.

Jia FuThe Youth League Committee of the Group will continue to strengthen the organization construction of the Communist Youth League this year, build a platform for youth learning and growth exchanges, serve the youth with a warmer attitude, form a better ecological environment for league building, and lead the youth members of the Group Company in the new journey of promoting the high-quality development of the Group Gather youth kinetic energy and contribute youth power.