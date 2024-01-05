Theft and Fraud: Woman’s Personal Belongings Stolen and Debit Card Used for $4,183.85 in Unauthorized Purchases

A woman in Bayamón fell victim to theft and fraud after leaving her personal belongings in her vehicle. According to the victim, unknown persons managed to access her vehicle on Orquídea Avenue in the Reparto Valencia urbanization and stole $100 in cash along with her debit card. To make matters worse, the thieves used the stolen debit card to make seven transactions at a megastore, totaling $4,183.85.

The victim reported the incident to authorities, and agents assigned to the Property and Fraud Division of the Bayamón Criminal Investigation Corps are now investigating the case.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder for everyone to be cautious and mindful of their belongings, especially in public places. It’s essential to always secure personal items and never leave valuables unattended in vehicles to prevent becoming a victim of theft and fraud.

