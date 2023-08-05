Theft in the night in Brianza, a brand new swimming pool stolen

Brianza, hit in the night: thieves make a brand new swimming pool disappear

It cost 1500 euros and was portable. Not really a luxury bathtub, however an oasis of refreshment for the owner who had told a couple of days ago The Journal of Monza and Vimercate the theft of his pool in Bernareggio.

The “thieves of coolness” emptied the more than 55,000 liters of water using a pump and then disassembled it piece by piece during the night. And, in their own way, they also celebrated the feat. “They opened the fridge and drank there beer while they waited for it to empty. The other crates were taken away”. The owner of the house with, until recently, a swimming pool, reported to the carabinieri who are investigating.

READ ALSO: Pope Francis: “Even trans women are daughters of God”. The turning point

Some details of the loot emerge: the swimming pool built on the ground had dimensions of 10 meters by 5, dark gray in colour, edges of 975 centimeters and for the amount of, to be precise, 1499.99 euros. The weight of the box in which it was packed 258 kilograms – not really a joke. It was the neighbor who had seen the house disappear in the morning who had noticed the theft pool from the garden.

To the local newspaper, the owner of the house assumed that it was “a theft on commission”. “I say this because it seemed like a studied theft to me, they only took the pool and the pump, they didn’t touch a single one of the cleaning and purification products. The pool was brand new, I bought it that same day”. Not even time for a dip.

Subscribe to the newsletter